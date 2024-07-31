What is ‘Glup Shitto’ and how does it relate to ‘Star Wars’?

Glup Shitto is a bogus name coined online that refers to characters from the extended Star Wars universe who appear in modern-day Star Wars media produced by Disney. These characters are not well known to a casual audience but are lauded by hardcore Star Wars fans.

What does ‘Glup Shitto’ mean?

The term “Glup Shitto” is an amalgam of several deep-cut Star Wars character names, such as Kit Fisto, Sio Bibble, and Plo Koon—all of whom exist.

An example of the Glup Shitto Star Wars phenomenon is the character of Cad Bane, who appeared in Disney+’s Book of Boba Fett series. The character had only previously appeared in animated form on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, so if you never watched that show, his presence in Book meant absolutely nothing to you. For fans of Clone Wars, however, it was a cause for enthusiasm.

Origins of ‘Glup Shitto’ origin’

On September 3rd, 2020, Tumblr user gomjabber posted the following comment:

“every time a new Star War movie or show is announced all the fans are like “OMG Glup Shitto is back 😭😭😭”

The post has over 45k notes to date.

For context, at this point in the Star Wars television canon, The Mandalorian had finished its first season the previous December and the second season was set to premiere the following October. However, other shows such as Bad Batch, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan Kenobi were certainly percolating, hence the likely impetus for this comment.

Glup Shitto spread

Glup Shitto picked up as a term on Tumblr once the second season of The Mandalorian began airing on October 30, 2020. The premiere episode saw the return of several characters previously only appearing in more niche Star Wars projects, such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, both of which were animated.

Of course, the main point of attention for Mando’s second season was the return of everybody’s favorite little green guy, the as-yet-unnamed “Baby Yoda.” The internet decided Glup Shitto was as good a name as any to adopt for the character.

From there, even when the character was officially named Grogu, the internet often referred to Baby Yoda as Glup Shitto.

On December 13th of that year, the term achieved the distinctive honor of being uploaded to Urban Dictionary by user Ast0.

Two years later, on December 20, 2022, Glup Shitto got a writeup on news outlet Polygon, as journalist Maddy Myers examined the modern Glup Shitto phenomenon in current Star Wars projects.

Meme examples

