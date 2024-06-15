In case you forgot, just like every year, Father’s Day is coming up this Sunday, June 16, and that means it’s time for Father’s Day memes. Each time the middle of June rolls around, children everywhere must scramble to figure out what to buy dad, and whether or not it’s acceptable for the gift to be another mug, sports jersey, or grilling accessory.

The gift that keeps on giving, of course, is the annual flood of dad memes that hit social media every early summer season. Dads give us jokes about keeping the thermostat at a reasonable temperature and not getting the same kind of attention as moms do on Mother’s Day, and we appreciate them for it.

While they might not always do quite as much as mom (don’t get mad at us, that’s just what the statistics say), we love them for their low-maintenance texting habits, the stories they gift us to tell our friends about their bizarre behavior, and their appreciation for puns of all kinds.

We forgive them for their sometimes overzealous focus on baseball and WWII documentaries, their strange aversion to seeing pajamas during the day, and their difficulties with grasping the various modern-day trends and jokes that chronically go over their heads, because they’re old.

And finally, we’re sorry for the fact that you don’t get the same attention and celebration as moms do a lot of the time, for the parental leave you often don’t get at all in many countries, and for all the ways we make fun of you every single day of the year. And for turning up the thermostat. We were cold.

This one’s for you, dads. Happy Father’s Day memes post.

