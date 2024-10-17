The My Tesla Robot meme (aka the I Robot meme or Tesla robot meme) mocks the new Optimus bots recently revealed by Elon Musk’s company with a screenshotted image from the 2004 film I, Robot. The jokes compare the mechanical humanoids to the ones that moved a lot better from the film, often taking a screenshot from the movie in which one of the bots is staring blankly at the viewer.

Featured Video

New information about the Optimus robot’s features as well as recent demonstrations of its capabilities (such as the ability to be voiced and controlled by off-screen humans) have led to jokes about what people plan to do with their bots in the future.

BREAKING: Tesla has released an update on its Optimus humanoid robot. Here’s everything that’s new:



• It can now explore unseen spaces autonomously

• Can locate & self navigate to the nearest charging station and plug itself in using its rear cameras

• Optimus can now pick up… pic.twitter.com/arcNHYA2Ig — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 17, 2024

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: TikTok user @kayleevibesx

TikTok user @kayleevibesx Meme Type: Exploitable image

Exploitable image First Appearance: October 1, 2024

October 1, 2024 Origin Source: TikTok

TikTok Used to Convey: Artificial contempt

Artificial contempt Peak Popularity: Mid-October 2024

Advertisement

What is the My Tesla Robot Meme?

The latest meme about a Musk product typically uses a particular screenshot from the 2004 Will Smith film I, Robot that shows one of the film’s bots turning toward the screen with an unsettling and empty expression on its face. In the context of the movie, viewers understand that there is something like disdain or contempt under that controlled look.

Social media users then add a caption explaining this is the face “my Tesla robot” makes when asked to do a task no human would want to perform. Others make use of slightly different screenshots or uglier robots.

Advertisement

Origin and spread

The first use of the I, Robot screenshot as a meme appeared in a TikTok slideshow by user @kayleevibesx with a caption about what happens when the teacher calls on you and you’re unprepared to answer. They posted the video on October 1, 2024, and earned over four million views.

Nine days later, on October 10, Tesla held its “We, Robot” event to demonstrate the abilities of the Optimus. Video footage spread of one of these bots bartending for the event attendees and others appearing to chat in a very human style with those who approached them.

Elon Musk introduces the Optimus robot.. it can talk, dance, pour you a drink and do whatever you want them to.



We’ve all seen Avengers: Age of Ultron, A Space Odyssey, The Terminator, The Matrix, iRobot, Ex Machina, Transcendence, Westworld etc and we’re still doing this? 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/iDqL2u9a3I — Z-DRAGON (@IBZDRAGON) October 11, 2024

Advertisement

It was later revealed that the robots were remotely controlled and voiced by nearby Tesla workers in a typical Elon Musk-style scam.

The event and the resulting fallout from the misleading demonstration resulted in a large number of Tesla robot memes. On October 15, Twitter user @Drebae_ posted the earliest version of the My Tesla Robot meme with the caption, “My Tesla Robot when I ask it to make me a seafood boil at 3am:”

I, Robot director Alex Proyas accuses Musk of ripping him off

Alex Proyas, director of I, Robot, managed to make the meme even funnier by accusing Musk of stealing his ideas. In a tweet on October 13, he posted an image comparing the film’s robots, police vans, and cars to Tesla’s Optimus, Cybervan, and Cybercab.

Advertisement

“Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please?” he asked.

The tweet gained over eight million views and replies from Musk sycophants and Twitter bots. The Tesla CEO has yet to respond.

Meme variations

There have been a few examples of people posting this meme using different robots, some from other movies or just some really poor costume examples. A couple of Twitter users have also Photoshopped the original screenshot to dress up the bot or make it smile, which is somehow more unnerving.

Advertisement

My Tesla Robot meme examples

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.