‘I’m doing it, are you?’: The meme question of the decade

“I’m doing it, are you?” is a text message sent by a character from the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia that became a meme. The question was posed by the character Marcus Baker to Ginny Miller in an attempt to convince her to participate in long-distance mutual masturbation, also known as sexting or e-sex.

After fans of the show highlighted this comical moment on TikTok, it caught on as a meme and spread to other social media platforms starting in late 2023.

What is the “I’m doing it, are you” meme?

The meme derived from the scene in Ginny & Georgia has spread in different forms on both TikTok and Twitter. On the video social media platform, the trend spread as a video edit format either using the original screenshot from the episode or photos of real-life TikTokers texting photos of themselves before sending the question, “I’m doing it, are you?”

Others simply made videos with a still image of their faces imitating the awkward expression from Marcus Baker with the line as a caption.

On Twitter, folks have turned the screenshot into an exploitable image, first to make fun of e-sex in general and later to mock similarly uncomfortable situations.

What episode is “I’m doing it, are you” from?

The episode of Ginny & Georgia that the meme came from is titled “Lydia Bennett Is Hundo a Feminist” and aired on February 24, 2021.

It’s episode four from the first season, in which the title character Ginny Miller struggles with feelings of inadequacy after comparing herself to her mother, who was always bold and never had any trouble getting dates or dealing with men in general. She’s also frustrated by the lack of attention from her love interest, Hunter.

Marcus Baker notices this trouble between the two and takes the opportunity to try and coax Ginny into masturbating after she sends him a topless photo of herself. He encourages her by sending her a photo of himself with the line from the meme, indicating that he’s touching himself and that she should do the same.

Ginny & Georgia meme origins

The Ginny & Georgia “I’m doing it, are you” meme started with TikTok posts within the fandom making fun of this awkward line from a scene illustrating the difficulties of dating while young.

One of the first videos highlighting the moment came from @moviesand_shows_ on March 2, 2021. The post plays a clip from the scene with a caption reading “so are we going to talk about this?”

People appeared to mostly forget about the scene until a post from TikToker @tr0ncat33 on March 28 showed a shorter clip and was simply captioned “NAHHH.”

The screenshot of the text message reading “I’m doing it, are you” didn’t hit meme status until December 24, 2023, when Twitter user @normalgirl53 posted it with the comment “this is how i imagine esex is like.”

The image spread quickly across Twitter from there. Multiple users commented that it looked like the character Marcus was lying in a casket while others used it to make jokes about awkward moments and photos.

I’m doing it are you? memes

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.