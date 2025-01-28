Advertisement
27 absolutely brutal memes about China’s DeepSeek winning at A.I.

‘Sir, China just released another model’

Deepseek meme

DeepSeek is an underdog Chinese A.I. start-up company that seems to be disrupting the American A.I. industry in a matter of months with a fraction of the cost. Folks online are now posting DeepSeek memes poking fun at the American A.I. industry in response.

What is DeepSeek and what does it do? 

DeepSeek is a start-up company based in China that recently published a 22-page paper claiming that they have created a new A.I. model (called DeepSeek-R1) that uses “a modest number of second-rate A.I. chips,” according to the New York Times, and can match the performance of its American counterparts at a fraction of the price that these U.S.-based companies are paying.

The DeepSeek A.I. Assistant app exploded in popularity in late Jan. 2025, and as one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out, “Update: Deepseek is now number 1 on the app store, across all categories.”

@RnaudBertrand went on, “Quite literally, China has now officially taken the lead in AI. Ironically 3 days after Trump signed an executive order ‘to sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance’” 

Another important difference between DeepSeek’s A.I. and those based in the United States is that it was released as open-source software versus closed-source, which is worrying many in the tech industry, as this enables anyone with a working knowledge of code to see how the A.I. works and use it themselves.

Tweet about DeepSeek that reads, 'open source everything.'
@jack/X
Who is behind DeepSeek?

DeepSeek’s founder is 39-year-old Liang Wenfeng, who doesn’t seem to have a large public persona like many tech founders in the United States. According to an article published by Reuters, Wenfeng has always been a supporter of open-source coding, as he said in an interview in 2024, “Even if OpenAI is closed-source, it cannot stop others from catching up…Open-source is like a cultural practice, rather than a business practice…a company that does this will have soft power.”

Why are Americans freaking out about DeepSeek?

American companies are panicking over DeepSeek’s foray into the A.I. marketplace, and news of the open-source software has led to a drastic drop in the stock market for many tech companies.

Many people are questioning if this is the end of an era for American tech giants. On Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, Nvidia was hit the hardest, its index nosediving 16.9 percent, which equates to around $600 billion in market value. Nasdaq and the S&P 500 also fell, but not to the extreme of Nvidia.

The best DeepSeek memes

Netizens are doing what they do best when there is turmoil: they are posting memes about it. Below are some of the funniest DeepSeek memes around the internet.

1.

DeepSeek meme using the Doge meme images comparing DeepSeek to ChatGPT.
@zhao_dashuai/X

2.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'DEEPSEEK WAS ABLE TO BUILD THIS IN A CAVE WITH A BOX OF SCRAPS' with a photo from Iron Man, Mark Zuckerberg's face pasted over the villain's and the Meta logo over the scientist.
@zhao_dashuai/X

3.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'aesthetically deepseek has already won because its the first company whos logo doesn't look like a butt hole'
@FiberedSkies/X

4.

DeepSeek meme of the three dragon heads, America and China as the first two with their A.I. apps and Europe with the water bottle caps that are attached to lids since Aug. 2024.
@FiberedSkies/X

5.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'Deepseek this deepseek that. How about you seek a deep connection with a woman'
@aubreystrobel/X

6.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'Personally I’m staying away from Deepseek. I don’t want the Chinese spying on me and seeing what kind of videos I’m watching on TikTok'
@aubreystrobel/X

7.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, ''OpenAI huh? $500B? Gimme 2 weeks and $5 million and I’ll clone it asap' - DeepSeek’s CTO' with a photo of an Asian man in a green shirt, a lit cigarette held loosely in his mouth.
@litcapital/X

8.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'AI race, summarized.' with a photo of two sea monsters labeled China and US fighting and Europe as a black and white cartoon drawing putting a square block in a circular hole.
@litcapital/X

9.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'LinkedIn gonna be crazy when they find out about DeepSeek next week'
@TurnerNovak/X

10.

DeepSeek meme of a tweet from Donald Trump on Oct. 17, 2020, text reads, 'GIANT RED WAVE COMING!' with a quote retweet showing all of the stock market in the red and crashing.
@TurnerNovak/X

11.

DeepSeek meme of a group of people talking and an outsider saying, 'Hey guys ask it about tianamen square.' One person gives a thumbs up and they ignore the outsider, while the stock market crashes.
@Nd172557208/X

12.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'I’m a software engineering intern at the US Department of Defense. This weekend I uploaded our codebase and all of my work documents to this cool new app called DeepSeek. It’s been super helpful in helping me do my job!'
@Nd172557208/X

13.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'If China pulls a DeepSeek on the Adobe creative suite they’ll have us singing Red Sun in the Sky by Q2 2025'
@NobleQAli/X

14.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'Feels like a bunch of billionaires are ripping the copper wires out of the walls of this country before it collapses'
@NobleQAli/X

15.

DeepSeek meme of the stock market all in the red being turned into the national flag of China.
@hellojintao/X

16.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'When everyone is worried about DeepSeek but you work for a company that’s still stuck in 2005.' with a photo of a man basking in the sun, his eyes closed.
@hellojintao/X

17.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'Kai Cenat is reportedly skeptical of the mainstream narrative surrounding Deepseek AI. 'It only took a team of 10 recently graduated computer science majors to recreate and rival OpenAI’s o1 with only a fraction of the funding? That can’t be right.''
@tittyrespecter/X

18.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'It’s a side project. I call it DeepSeek.' with a photo of an Asian man standing in front of a white board covered with 'new' social media companies and everything written in Chinese under each label.
@tittyrespecter/X

19.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'Unlike OpenAI, Deepseek is open AI.'
@hirenthakore.bsky.social/BlueSky

20.

DeepSeek meme showing the scene from Star Wars where Anakin Skywalker is defeated by his mentor, who is yelling, 'Buy the dip [in the stock market].' and Anakin replies, 'With what ?'
@hirenthakore.bsky.social/BlueSky

21.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'deepseek deez nuts.'
@dirtyeffinhippy.bsky.social/BlueSky

22.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'watching big tech freak out about deepseek' with the 'Yes...ha ha ha... YES!' Sickos meme image.
@dirtyeffinhippy.bsky.social/BlueSky

23.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'Weird how worried Wall Street is about DeepSeek, weren’t they just saying AI innovation is good even if it harms some people in the short term'
@kenklippenstein.bsky.social/BlueSky

24.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, 'THE NORMIES THINK DEEPSEEK IS CUTE BECAUSE IT SHARES ITS THOUGHT PROCESS' with a screenshot of TikTok comments.
@kenklippenstein.bsky.social/BlueSky

25.

26.

27.

DeepSeek meme, text reads, '2020: the Chinese are taking all our jobs! 2024: AI is taking all our jobs! 2025: the Chinese AI is taking all our jobs!'
@kongvx.bsky.social/BlueSky

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

