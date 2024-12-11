In the darkest of days, the Groaning Plankton Face meme unites the internet

The Groaning Plankton Face meme (also known as the Cursed Plankton meme face) is a manipulated, low-res reaction image of Plankton from the animated television show SpongeBob SquarePants used to convey aggravation, angst, or annoyance.

Featured Video

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @MooPintot

@MooPintot Meme Type : Image macro

: Image macro First Appearance : April 22, 2010

: April 22, 2010 Origin Source : DeviantArt.com

: DeviantArt.com Peak Popularity: Dec. 2024

Advertisement

What is the Groaning Plankton Face meme?

The meme is a rendering of the character Plankton from the Nickelodeon animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. In the image, Plankton has been edited to look creepy; the undersea color saturation is low-quality and grainy, his antennae are bent, and his humanoid face is pallid and wrinkly. The character’s eyes and mouth are blacked out, but they still reflect a pained expression some users describe as a “moan” or “groan.”

Advertisement

This meme is a version of a “cursed image,” or a rendering of a popular character, object, or location made to seem creepy, uncanny, or off-putting in some way. The identification of an image as such contributes to its meaning; cursed images do not seek to bring positivity or calm to the viewer but a sense of unease.

What does the Cursed Plankton meme mean?

The Cursed Plankton meme is used as a reaction image to something bad or unappealing; this painful situation can be small and banal or large and traumatizing.

Advertisement

ANOTHER DAY IN #MAD SCIENCE! IVE CREATED A ZOOPLANKTON THAT CAN….. LAMENT! pic.twitter.com/Cw2fTmDe7J — Skelbton Ulysses Throckmorton (@skelbthree) December 10, 2024

Origin and spread

According to ComingSoon.Net, on April 22, 2010, DeviantArt user @Moopintot posted a Photoshopped “cursed” version of Plankton from SpongeBob Squarepants called “Plenkton.” The internet responded positively to the image and it garnered over 30K views and 338 favorites since it was first posted.

Advertisement

The meme circulated the internet (with various upticks in popularity) for over ten years, with bouts of usage on X, TikTok, and Instagram. On Sept. 3, 2023, X user @Mistfulmorning found the original model of the meme’s pained face.

WHAT THE FUCK? PEOPLE ACTUALLY FOUND THE ORIGINAL SERVED PLANKTON IMAGE??? pic.twitter.com/iilIrtDVzA — Mistful Crimson Morning (@Mistfulmorning) September 3, 2023

On Oct. 2, 2024, TikTok user @planktongemendo re-popularized the meme by posting it nearly every day, accompanied by heavy groan audio. This account became extremely popular, with some posts garnering over 2 million likes.

Advertisement

From there, others began re-discovering the groaning Plankton face and combining it with humorous captions conveying the various annoyances and ennui of life.

This meme speaks to both the prevalence of Spongebob Squarepants in the cultural zeitgeist and the sense of community that comes with cursed imagery and complaint culture.

Advertisement

Meme examples

Examples of the groaning Cursed Plankton meme face transformed from a simple image format to a TikTok trend, diversifying the meme’s identity across many platforms. While the original Plenkton meme was a static image, it grew into a comment on the frustrations of everyday life, a moaning animation, and a TikTok trend.

Advertisement

More SpongeBob memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









