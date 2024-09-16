The FreakBob is Calling meme (or Freakybob meme), sometimes stylized as 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓴𝓫𝓸𝓫 or 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓴𝔂𝓫𝓸𝓫, is a screenshot of an outdated incoming call screen on an iPhone featuring a photo of SpongeBob Squarepants. This variety of memes has enjoyed much popularity across TikTok and X in 2024, more recently having been paired with wholesome dog memes.

FreakBob is calling…I ain’t answering

The first FreakBob meme was posted in a collaborative Instagram post from @softwareupdateios and @splongebob in December 2023. It showed an incoming call screen with a call coming from “Freaky Bob 👅.” It looks back at a time (ie: the early Instagram era) when incoming call memes were pretty popular.

The meme jokes “‘Freaky Bob, I ain’t answerin 💀💀💀💀.” In the following months, memes joking about whether or not they’d answer the call began proliferating.

Since then, Freak Bob memes have taken on a life of their own. The over-edited, deep-fried memes often feature several thoughts, some of them in Papyrus font. There are plenty of situations where the freak flags fly and bringing Sponge FreakyBob into the mix elevates things to new levels of hilarity.

FreakyBob memes also spun off into another variety. In these, the incoming call bit of the original meme is still used, but it fades into or toggles back and forth from wholesome images, often of pets.

FreakBob is calling…

https://www.tiktok.com/@thegoobermachine/video/7413395110479662378

More SpongeBob memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.