Corpse Husband face reveal refers to a 2022 incident in which the YouTuber and musician supposedly took off his trademark mask and revealed his face.

Since 2015, the streamer has utilized his distinctive deep voice to narrate Among Us content and has crossed over into the international singles charts as well as Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

Corpse (as he’s often referred to) started by narrating horror stories on his channel but made his musical debut in 2016 on the single “Grim Grinning Ghost” by The Living Tombstone and CrusherP.

Since 2020, Corpse has been releasing music on his own, even being certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America for the 2020 single, “E-Girls Are Ruining My Life!” alongside rapper Savage Ga$p. The tune also happened to receive 100 million Spotify streams.

Recently, Corpse even lent his distinctive voice to a dub of an anime film, Kazutaka Kodaka‘s Tribe Nine. Despite his impressive resume, nobody knows what Corpse looks like.

Did Corpse Husband do a face reveal?

If you’re at all familiar with the work of Corpse Husband, you’re well aware of his most distinctive visual feature: his mask. Despite years in the internet spotlight, Corpse Husband has somehow, some way managed to keep his identity and face completely hidden.

That is, until 2022 when the issue becomes a bit murky. At the end of a TikTok posted by Corpse, entitled “haha,” there are a few seconds of what fans instantly began to suspect was an image of the man himself. Even then, the image features a hand covering his face as wings emerge out of the shadows.

Hard to call that a true “face reveal.” It’s more of a “blurred half-face-kinda-sorta” reveal. The image also appears to be heavily edited. Still, the commenters on the video ate up the crumbs thrown their way, reigniting curiosity about Corpse Husband, his face, and what the public truly knows of him.

Why doesn’t Corpse Husband want to show his face?

In 2022, Corpse did an interview with Anthony Padilla, in which he said: “A lot of people think it’s like a business thing or a gimmick. I just deeply f**king hate my face, and people’s expectations at this point are ridiculous and unachievable.”

Additionally, he stated that much of his hesitancy around his appearance comes down to mental health.

“I feel like I would be happier in a world where I could be myself openly and not worry about hiding from everybody but I do think it’s also the best decision for me because I don’t think I could handle that many people, like, judging me at once,” said Corpse.

The artist also suffers from conditions including fibromyalgia, thoracic outlet syndrome, and GERD, or Gastroesophageal reflux disease (or, acid reflux), which has somewhat contributed to the deepness of Corpse’s voice.

This alleged corpse husband's face reveal just showed how fvcked up our world is.



You guys think Corpse is this mega-hot guy, then y'all start bullying him when he didn't meet your standards.



Wtf are these tweets… No wonder why he's scared to show his face. pic.twitter.com/ZIaUvcCLuU — TheRandomAsian (@TheRandomA_YT) September 26, 2021

Does Corpse Husband have one eye?

Despite his distinctive eyepatch, it would appear Corpse indeed has both eyes. The reason for the eyepatch, according to Corpse, is protection from sensitivity to the brightness of blue light screens.

The most Corpse has revealed of his appearance was on a 2020 Anthony Padilla YouTube video titled “I spent a day with FACELESS YOUTUBERS.” His entire body is visible during the interview, though his face is obscured by his logo.

He has also posted selfies of just his upper body to his Instagram account.

Corpse Husband “Leaked pics”

Despite his careful efforts at anonymity, an image began to circulate in September 2021 claiming to be Corpse when he was younger. While the original post has been deleted, it appeared as part of a larger leak of alleged photos and info relating to the musician. There is no actual proof that the information or photo was truly Corpse.

Who knows if we’ll get a true Corpse Husband face reveal one day, but if we do, let’s hope it’s entirely on his terms, if and when he feels comfortable. Until then, just be cool, internet. Just this once.