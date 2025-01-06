Advertisement
Memes

How ‘Chris Paul Hits A Huge Three’ became the epitaph of humiliated teams

Coming in clutch, kind of.

chris paul hits a huge three meme - chris paul on an NBA court after hitting a huge three to cut the lead to 42.

Chris Paul Hits A Huge Three To Cut The Lead Down To 42 references a moment from Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals that became a meme and copypasta about the big moments in sports that come amid crushing defeats.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: u/tephzh via Reddit
  • Meme Type: Reaction, Copypasta
  • First Appearance: May 15, 2022
  • Origin Source: YouTube
  • Peak Popularity: Nov. 2024
chris paul hits a huge three google trends
Google Trends
Origin

Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Finals occurred on May 15, 2022, between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. With seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Suns’ Chris Paul hit a three-point shot, bringing the score to 107-65.

The moment was first shared on Reddit by u/tephzh in r/NBA. The title of the post read “[Highlight] Chris Paul hits a huge three to cut the lead down to 42.”

[Highlight] Chris Paul hits a huge three to cut the lead down to 42
u/stephzh via Reddit
It also appeared similarly captioned moments later on Twitter. Anyone who has ever been caught up in competition could appreciate the moment. A win is a win, even when a loss is involved.

Chris Paul hits a huge three to cut the lead down to 42
u/stephzh via Reddit

Meme spread

Meant to recognize a triumphant moment amid an otherwise doomed game, people online recognized the absurdity of it all, and a meme was born.

@tatumplswin/X
chris paul hits a huge three lmao gif
@tatumplswin/X

Copypasta

The “Chris Paul Hits A Huge Three To Cut The Lead Down To 42” copypasta is used as a reply, particularly in sports moments where players perform at a high level despite the fact their team is sure to lose. It also applies to all other kinds of competitive situations.

reply to patrick mahomes missed pass that reads 'This has extreme 'Chris Paul hits a huge three to cut the lead to 42' energy'
@best_ds_boss/X
aaron judge chris paul hits a huge three
@best_ds_boss/X
russell wilson 300 td chris paul hits a huge three
@best_ds_boss/X

Meme examples

chris paul where suns are down by almost 40 points
@Chief__Teef/X
chargers 27 to jaguars 7 chris paul hits a huge three
@Chief__Teef/X
mlb chris paul hits a huge three moment
@Chief__Teef/X
pitt basketball 'My feed is never safe from the 'Chris Paul hits a huge three to cut the lead to 42' meme'
@BonzaijoePA/X
overwatch chris paul hits a huge three meme
@BonzaijoePA/X
nikki haley chris paul hits a huge three energy tweet
@BonzaijoePA/X
chris paul hits a huge three reference by kevin harlan
@sig_50/X
'i told my friend i lost twenty pounds this mf gon say 'chris paul hits a huge three to cut the lead to 42''
@sig_50/X
drake the heart part 6 chris paul hits a huge three
@sig_50/X
democrats post election chris paul hits a huge three
@JoestarJokic/X

