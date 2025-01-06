Advertisement
Memes

‘What Happened to the Game I Love?’—a meme history

Mark Jackson said it best.

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
What happened to the game i love? meme
(Licensed)

What Happened to the Game I Love? is a catchphrase meme attributed to NBA commentator Mark Jackson’s reaction during the 2023 Western Conference Finals. A foul called during the game led the analyst to bemoan the state of basketball today.

Featured Video

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @jdeezy3_/X
  • Meme Type: Catchphrase
  • First Appearance: May 18, 2023
  • Origin Source: X
  • Peak Popularity: February 2024
    "what happened to the game i love" google trends

What game is ‘What Happened to the Game I Love?’ from?

NBA commentator Mark Jackson uttered, “What Happened to the Game I Love?” in response to a flagrant foul called during Game 2 Western Conference Finals. The game featured the Denver Nuggets playing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement
tweet that reads 'Thank You! @MarkJackson13 WHAT HAPPENED TO THE GAME I LOVE @NBA @ESPNNBA @NBAonTNT #SofTEra Let Em Play!!!'
@jdeezy3_/X

The foul was called against the Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell for a foul against the Nuggets’ Jamal Murray. While it was ruled a flagrant foul, Jackson and broadcasting partner Jeff Van Gundy disagreed.

“This league astounds me,” Van Gundy said. “What do we want D’Angelo Russell to do? Get out of the way?”

NBA aftermath

D’Angelo Russell commented on the moment after the game, one of several Lakers who noted questionable calls by referees that evening.

Advertisement
D'Angelo Russell was hit with a flagrant foul penalty 1 following this play on Jamal Murray
ESPN/YouTube

“Few questionable calls that really dictated a lot of movements forward. So, it is what it is; we all saw it.”

The moment bubbled up again in late July 2023 when it was announced that Mark Jackson was leaving ESPN.

Meme spread

Viewers, particularly longtime NBA fans, flocked to the sentiment and quickly began spreading it across Twitter.

Advertisement
tweet that reads 'Need someone to clip Mark Jackson’s 'what happened to the game I love' as soon as possible please'
@Three_Cone/X
tweet that reads 'the mark jackson deadpan 'what happened to the game i love' took me out lol'
@Three_Cone/X
'Don’t think it’s a flagrant, but I laughed for like two straight minutes when JVG asked 'what happened to the game I love.' That’s more dramatic than any flop last night.'
@PhuongsHouse/X

Memes featuring Mark Jackson saying the phrase in different situations began to appear on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement
mark jackson as wolverine what happened to the game i love
@PhuongsHouse/X

As time passed, it was applied to different scenarios, both in sports and other areas of entertainment. In February 2023, the memes experienced a spike during a newsy period across several sports—the NBA, the NFL, the NHL, and the WWE.

Meme examples

tweet that reads 'tristan thompson half time interviews what happened to the game I love'
@nobunoskii/X
Advertisement
paying $150 for fantasy football 'what happened to the game i love'
@nobunoskii/X
nicki minaj skin call of duty 'what happened to the game i love'
@NotThatDiddy/X
baseball game prices what happened to the game i love
@NotThatDiddy/X
clippers pacers score what happened to the game i love
@NotThatDiddy/X
Advertisement
what happened to the game i love nfl redzone
@weknowballsports/TikTok
tweet that reads '
@weknowballsports/TikTok
tweet that reads 'getting to that age when people ik posting they political views instead of funny shit… what happened to the game I love man'
@weknowballsports/TikTok
'This is how I feel about incessant fantasy, gambling and draft content, What happened to the game I love?
@whatisopen__/X
Advertisement
tv ratings what happened to the game i love
@whatisopen__/X
fortnite what happened to the game i love
@whatisopen__/X
1988 michael jackson ticket stub for 14 quid
@bigsnugga/X

More NBA memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Memes NBA
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot