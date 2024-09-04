anna delvey memes - DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Anna Delvey.

Anna Delvey and her ankle monitor will compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and we have time for the memes

The “ankle bracelet fashionista” who scammed the rich will be on the next season.

Lindsey Weedston

Anna Delvey memes refer to the con artist portrayed in a 2022 Netflix miniseries who scammed New York’s high society out of millions. The Russian woman, posing as a German socialite, ran the con for years until her 2017 arrest. Five years later, her story inspired countless meme posts across Twitter and TikTok.

@jeffreestar I do not have time for YOU. #jeffreestar #makeup #selfmade #viral ♬ original sound – Netflix

One of the best-known of these gags is the “I do not have time for this” sound that went viral on TikTok in early 2022. In 2024, her name exploded on social media once again after her casting on Dancing with the Stars.

Who is Anna Delvey?

Anna Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, was born to working-class parents in the former Soviet Union before immigrating to Germany at age 16. In 2013, she moved to New York and scored an internship with the French fashion magazine Purple. There, she met artists and made other connections that helped her build her scam.

Delvey used forged financial documents to secure large loans from banks for a private club and arts foundation. Posing as a wealthy socialite, she lived lavishly for four years before defrauding a ‘friend’ of $62,000

That “friend” turned her in to the New York police. State courts later convicted her of a number of charges, sentencing her to four to 12 years in prison.

Inventing Anna

Delvey’s story inspired multiple articles as well as interest in the con artist’s book My Friend Anna, written in 2019. On February 11, 2022, Netflix released a miniseries on her ventures titled Inventing Anna, created by Shonda Rhimes and starring Julia Garner.

The series became a hit, and soon Anna Delvey memes peppered social media sites. On TikTok, a viral sound cluttered the For You page consisting of Garner saying the line “I do not have time for this. I do not have time for you.”

Other sounds from the show, as well as straight imitations of her fake accent, flooded TikTok under the phrase “you’re so basic.”

@jordaanjane “You’re so basic” #fyp #annadelvey #inventinganna #inventingannanetflix #netflix #scam #annasorokin #zara #foryoupage #nyc ♬ original sound – Netflix

Anna Delvey on Dancing with the Stars

Despite an ongoing issue with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a 2022 24-hour home confinement order after she was released from prison, Delvey announced on September 4, 2024 that she will be a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Somehow, she will be allowed to perform with pro dancer Ezra Sosa on season 33.

Her surprise appearance and promo photo showcasing her ankle monitor have ignited social media with Anna Delvey memes and debates on network TV image laundering.

Tweet reading 'Anna Delvey having to wear an ankle monitor in her #DWTS promo photo is absolute perfection.'
@JarrettSays/X

More Anna Delvey Memes

Although both Netflix and DWTS have faced criticism for propping up a convicted criminal, a lot of online jokes on these topics express the sentiment that her capers were harmless because she only stole from the rich. Since they had plenty of money to cover the losses, the only real harm, some opine, was to egos.

Anna Delvey meme with an image of a crying boy with fingers pointed at him reading 'start rich shaming.'
@itsmetheHBIC/X

Memes on this topic played well with the anti-rich crowd. Others joked about her enduring fashion sense in the courtroom as well as with her current ankle monitor, earning her the nickname “ankle bracelet fashionista.”

Meme examples

Tweet reading 'Anna Delvey’s most successful con was getting The Cut to refer to her lips as 'pouty.''
@allisongeroi/X
Anna Delvey meme with a screenshot of the Dancing with the Stars season 33 cast list.
@newageamazon/X
Tweet reading 'whys everyone so mad about anna delvey on dwts its not that deep she scammed some rich people and some of yall acting like shes a murderer like relax.'
@milkylewinsky/X
Tweet reading 'I will stop tweeting about Inventing Anna soon, but one of the most inadvertently funny things abt it is how it treats Anna Delvey as some kind of genius for fooling rich ppl. Have you met the rich? They’re not that sharp.'
@BonMotVivant/X
Tweet reading 'free political prisoner Anna Delvey.'
@humanskort/X
Anna Delvey meme with a shot of a woman playing tennis in a white bath robe.
@honeyNOTvinegar/X
@fallontonight This isn’t a scam… @Laverne Cox is on the show tonight! #InventingAnna #FallonTonight ♬ original sound – Netflix

