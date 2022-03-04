‘From now on I will say size first’: Starbucks barista shares ‘right way’ for customers to order

In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks barista tells customers the “right way” to order: saying the size first.

“When a customer orders their drink by saying the size first,” the text overlay reads.

The video is set to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.”

“Hey, isn’t this easy?” the user @thehighbarista mouths along.

The barista emphasized in the caption that it isn’t required, it just makes Starbucks workers’ jobs a little bit easier.

“It’s truly not a big deal but it is the first thing we are [prompted] to select sooo … do any #baristas feel this way?” the barista captioned the video.

Garnering over 37,000 views in less than a day, the video led several baristas to agree in the comments.

“I hate having to interrupt the customer while they’re ordering but like… I don’t wanna make you repeat all the modifications because I need the size,” one user said.

“What drives me crazy is when they ask for all the modifications, then the drink, then the size,” another said.

“Yes it makes [our] job on POS so much easier !” a third user said.

Others argued that it seems natural to say the size first when ordering a drink.

“In my head it sounds right to say the size first,” one user said.

“Isn’t… isn’t it common sense to say “can I please get a S,M or L *said drink* add or take away *said modifications*”…..,” another said.

“I was ordering size>temp>drink>modifications even before I was a barista,” a third said.

“That’s the right way! it just feels natural to order it that way anyway,” the creator responded.

Some customers in the comments said they’ll try to order by saying the size first.

“From now on I will say size first … I didn’t know,” one user said.

“It’s NOT a huge deal it’s just helpful! it’s definitely appreciated,” the TikToker said in response.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @thehighbarista via Instagram message.

