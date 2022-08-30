We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Todays’ top stories include a viral warning about Etsy’s security, an introduction to characters in House of the Dragon, a recap of a viral video where someone details their “horrible” work experience, and a look at how an Arizona Republican candidate has a tweet that was racist, sexist, and homophobic all at once.

After that, our IRL Reporter Tricia has her weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column.

Let’s get to it! See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A former Etsy seller has gone viral after alleging that the site’s weak security allowed a hacker to take control of her account.

➤ READ MORE

A nonentity in Game of Thrones, we’ve got a look at the prequel’s major player.

➤ READ MORE

A former Crumbl Cookies employee recently went viral after sharing her “horrible” work experience there.

➤ READ MORE

It managed to hit all 3 at once.

➤ READ MORE

📲 Better stays through apps

💰 SPONSORED

Your stay, your way

Sonder is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-powered service and culture-infused stays. Forget the long chore lists at checkout or creepy, intrusive hosts, the Sonder app puts you in control of your stay. From fresh towels to late checkouts, everything you need is just a tap away. Welcome to the future of hospitality.

STAY YOUR WAY

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

There’s yet another fatphobic trend on TikTok

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍔 A McDonald’s worker claimed in a viral video that he had to pay the company back $150 after he accidently accepted fake money from a customer.

😴 Can you nap during the day if you are a remote worker?

💄 A TikToker is calling out the alleged mistreatment she experienced from employees at a Sephora.

🎲 It’s settled…these are the 10 best Settlers of Catan Expansion packs for the most prolific game for board game fans.*

💼 A TikToker says he has applied to more than 300 jobs but only received three interviews in the past two years.

🍴 Who are the worst customers at restaurants? One viral video from a former server claims they are athletes and celebrities.

🦠 Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A TikToker recorded her boss’ reaction to catching her and two of her co-workers smoking weed in a car after work. In the video, the boss stares at them through the driver’s side window and smiling in disbelief.

The video has attracted a ton of attention, with more than 2.7 million people watching it.

🎶 Now Playing: “August” by Taylor Swift 🎶