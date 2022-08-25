‘Don’t ask questions u already know the answer to’: TikToker asks if remote workers sleep on the job, sparking debate

Remote work has become the new normal for many since the pandemic began. According to Zippa, 26.7% of employees work remotely as of 2021, which is an increase of over 20% from the percentage of employees who worked remotely prior to the pandemic.

Despite calls to return to offices in person, the remote workforce is expected to continue to grow with an estimated 36.2 million new remote workers by 2025.

Numerous TikTokers have made jokes about napping or otherwise slacking off while learning or working from home since the pandemic started; however, a TikToker who works remotely recently faced backlash after he asked a question to his 3,652 followers about working from home.

The viral video features TikTok user CryptoJon (@cryptojontometaverse) rubbing his eyes as he asks, “listen, for the people who work from home, do y’all take naps?”

The video has been viewed 51,000 times as of Thursday, and many users took to the comment section to share their thoughts on CryptoJon’s question.

“I think you already know the answer my WFH dude,” wrote one user.

“Don’t ask questions u already know the answer to,” echoed another.

Other users were more forthcoming with their admission to sleeping on the job.

“Several 15-20 min naps a day, they make me more productive,” commented one user.

“2-3hr naps everyday my dad is baffled,” wrote another.

Among CryptoJon’s viewers, 2 p.m. seems to be the common time for remote workers to take their naps.

“Yess, everyday at 2pm,” one viewer commented.

“Sometimes at 2pm,” agreed a second. “Change chat to ‘in a meeting” status.”

Even CryptoJon noticed the trend, commenting, “2pm seems like a common time. Why 2?”

CryptoJon’s audience is not alone when it comes to sleeping while working remotely.

According to another article from Zippa, 33% of remote workers admit to napping while working from home. In some states, the number doubles to 67%.

The Daily Dot reached out to CryptoJon for comment via TikTok comment and email. The TikToker did not immediately respond to the request.