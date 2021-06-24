Claudia Conway shuts down TikToker who tries to slut-shame her for getting catcalled

Claudia Conway shut down a TikToker who tried to slut-shame her for getting catcalled over the weekend.

The short video features the 16-year-old TikToker using audio that says: “Shut the fuck up. Why are you yelling? Why are you yelling so fucking loud? Bitch shut up.” She uses it to respond to a user who commented on a previous video of hers, saying, “Catcalling not acceptable but, come on wonder why it’s happening.”

In that video, Conway can be seen walking down the street at night. While no catcalling can be heard taking place in the video, the caption overlay on it reads: “the city = men = catcalling.”

“Like yes they are correct we are the most perfect people on the planet but get up out of my underage business,” Conway captioned the video.

@claudiamconway like yes they are correct we are the most perfect people on the planet but get up out of my underage business ♬ Hell Shell – Young Nudy

Viewers of her callout video rushed to Conway’s defense, stating that no one deserves to be slut-shamed.

“There is no viable reason for someone to cat call another person,” @kickazzkenz wrote.

Others are claiming they identified the commenter who shamed Conway and sent their alleged employer a message.

“People never hold men accountable and I’ve had enough!” @Mavi_camille wrote. “Like as women and girls why do we have to deal with scary men yelling at us on the street wtf.”

Conway first made headlines in 2020 when her TikTok account, where she now has over 1.7 million followers, was first discovered. Since then, she has stayed in the headlines after publicly speaking out against and pushing for emancipation from her famous parents Kellyanne and George Conway. She also recently appeared on American Idol in March.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Claudia Conway.

