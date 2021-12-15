This grocery shopping hack will save you time, money, and sanity!

Pssst. We’ve got a grocery shopping hack for you. Let’s talk about meal planning.

A bit of prep work today means less decision fatigue tomorrow. Decision fatigue is when you browse Netflix for an hour instead of actually watching something. If you’ve ever been to a store like Sam’s Club, you know it’s unbelievably large selection can keep you busy for a long time. But if you shop already knowing what you’re looking for, you’ll spend less time browsing or buying things you don’t need.

Here are three easy meal planning tips that can help you make fewer decisions in your life – which means less burnout from your day-to-day.

Tip 1: Make your meal plan for the week and write down every ingredient you need.

Tip 2: Set aside time to prepare for the shopping trip, so you don’t have to worry about it later.

Tip 3: Shopping once per month instead of every week is the key to this shopping hack.

However, despite our best efforts, there are times when the only decision you want to make is where to eat out. Good news! With the Sam’s Club Mastercard, you can earn 3% cash back** when you order from restaurants.

Even when your meal plans go awry, the Sam’s Club Mastercard can keep you on track with saving your time, money, and sanity. Visit samsclub.com/credit to learn more.

