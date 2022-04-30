Another Mothers Day is right around the corner, and you’re probably still wondering what to get your mom this year. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. From the best new tech she’ll never want to stop using, to unique subscriptions and gift boxes that’ll make her feel special on her day—take a look at our guide to the best Mother’s Day gifts to show her you love her.

1) A traditional Mother’s Day bouquet that’ll take her breath away: Vibrant Beauty Bouquet

This one’s colorful with yellow lilies, pink roses, and purple Monte Casino blooms. It comes in three different options—the regular, deluxe, and premium bouquets—and a clear gathering vase that stands at 13 inches high. You can also upgrade to make it special with an added mylar balloon, chocolate, or teddy bear. And if your mom goes for a more neutral palette, try this bouquet stuffed with peach, white, and green florals instead.

Price: $35.99 – $130.90

2) Child essentials any new mother will love: Din Din Stainless Platter

These babies are as much for your mom celebrating Mother’s Day as they are for her lunch-loving child. We love this stainless steel divided platter that comes in four colors. They’re non-toxic, BPA-free, Phthalate-free, PVC-free, and lead-free, and they’ve got five separate compartments perfect for picky eaters. The minions will get to snackin’ and the mom will get to kick back and relax.

Price: $19.99 – $39.50

3) A skincare duo that she’ll use on the daily: Matter of Fact Skincare

For brightening and hydrating all at once. This bundle’s got an Ascorbic Acid Serum with Brightening Vitamin C and a Minimalist Hydrating Cream. The Vitamin C serum is thick and will coat her face with top-tier ingredients while the hydrating cream stays light and airy. She’ll love this powerful duo that’ll fit easily into her new skincare routine. Oh, and snag your set now for a 15% off Mother’s Day discount with code TREATMOM15.

Price: $120

4) An air purifier she won’t want to turn off: Turonic Air Purifier

This purifier can cleanse any room up to 2500 sq ft. It’s got an advanced eight-stage air purification that captures pet dander, smoke, dust, odors, allergens, and more, and filters them through its HEPA system. It can also humidify as it purifies, and there’s a smart auto-mode for a seamless air refining experience.

Price: $369.97

5) Spicy chili oils that’ll transform her kitchen time: Momofuku Crunch Oil

Created by chef David Chang and the Momofuku Culinary lab, this chili crunch oil is all your mom needs to spice up her Mother’s Day. It’s been crafted with the finest ingredients—including three types of Mexican chili peppers, crunch garlic, and shallots, and can be drizzled over anything (and we mean anything). Noodles, eggs, sandwiches, pizza, and even ice cream will never be the same.

Price: $10.99

6) A curated box full of tasty treats: Knack

From the subscription service that delivers it all—and we mean all. These are unique Mother’s Day packages that revolve around self-care, self-indulgence, and new mini-adventures. The ‘I Rose Above It’ package has everything she’ll need for a perfect spa day, while the ‘Always In Bloom’ package has all the fixin’s for the best caffeine-free tea. There’s a box for every kind of mom—which one will you choose?

Price: $38 – $192

7) A massage gun to help her relax after a long day: Turonic Massage Gun

It comes with eight different attachments, all meant to target different parts of her body and deliver specific relief where she needs it most. We specifically love the anti-cellulite head for working the backs of our thighs. There are five intensity modes and the gun provides up to eight hours of use on a full charge. Pro tip: make sure she reads her manual so she can tailor her intensity levels to her body’s specific needs.

Price: $159.97

8) High-quality hair care that’ll become her routine: REZA Shampoo

Made with a blend of oils and minerals, proteins, and no sulfates, REZA shampoo and conditioner will revive her hair and restore its sleek shine. It’s free of all toxins and chemicals, so you can be sure she’s washing with only the best ingredients.

Price: $16.70

9) A box full of indulgences for a relaxing evening: White Wine Gift Box

Because what’s better than opening up a box full of her favorite treats? This one comes with a bottle of white wine, caramel popcorn, sprinkle cookies, and so much more. We also love the customizable ribbon that comes in 12 different colors. And if your mom is partial to a red instead of a white, try this box instead. It’s got the same great treats in the first, but a bold merlot instead. Happy sipping!

Price: $74.99

10) A daily glass and tumbler she’ll love: Porter Glass & Insulated Bottle

They’re your favorite sustainable glasses but now they’re personalized. Your mom will love this portable wine tumbler or insulated bottle that’ll keep her beverages cold or hot for over 12 hours. And now, for a small fee, you can add up to two lines of text from four different types of font. Drink whenever, wherever.

Price: $35

11) A subscription box full of beauty goods: The Detox Market Box

A green beauty box is delivered to her doorstep every month. Each box has one featured brand picked from the tried-and-true favorites at the detox market. You can choose from a one-time delivery, a three-month subscription, or a six-month subscription. With strict ingredient standards and high expectations for performance, she’ll be sure to love each and every monthly subscription.

Price: $39.95 – $58.95

12) A meal plan subscription full of healthy, on-the-go goodies: On-Demand Box

It’s a food subscription box perfect for moms—it puts health, taste, and efficiency at the forefront. She’ll love choosing from protein-packed smoothies, vitamin-rich soups, grains, and even immunity shots. There are tons of box options—like a splendid sips bundle with five smoothies, three cold-pressed juices plus two shots, or 15 packs of noodle bowls. She’ll build her healthy habits and feel good doing it. And the best part? They all ship for free!

Price: $65 – $155

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.