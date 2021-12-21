The best grocery shopping hacks for saving money

Everyone knows that buying in bulk is great for savings, but you can level up that skill with these shopping hacks.

Tip#1: When you’re in the store, keep an eye out for freezer-friendly items that go on sale. These are things you can store for a long time, and take advantage of when the prices dip, saving money over time:

Bacon

European style butter

Chicken wings



Tip#2: Some premium items just aren’t worth the extra price tag.

Flour: It’s just flour! As long as it’s got the right protein, go for the store brand.

Frozen Fruit: If you’re cooking this into a recipe, frozen is often cheaper. No need to waste the fresh stuff.

Wine for cooking: The old adage “Never cook with anything you wouldn’t drink” is malarky. Never spend more than $10 on a bottle you’ll use for pot roast or pan sauce.

That money you’ll save is better spent on the good stuff, where the flavor and enjoyment really matters. We’re talking chocolate, coconut milk, and ice cream. For these items, go big or go home!

And while you’re at it, make sure you’re shopping with the Sam’s Club Mastercard, which earns you 1% cashback on groceries.**

Visit samsclub.com/credit to learn more about the Sam’s Club Mastercard.

