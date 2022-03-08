Noom review: We took the two-week trial so you don’t have to

The journey to becoming a healthier, slimmer you is an uphill battle. Dangerous diets, “quick” fixes, and the potential of developing a toxic relationship to food are all risks one may face when dabbling with their weight and nutrition. Instead of taking serious matters into your own hands, talk to a professional. The experts at Noom will provide you with a comprehensive plan to get you on the path to weight loss while transforming your relationship with food.

So, what’s it really like to work with Noom? We took the two-week trial so you don’t have to.

Here is our Noom review.

What is Noom?

Google “best weight loss apps” and we guarantee that Noom will show up every time. Although the app angles itself as a wellness app and not a weight loss program, users have flocked to its sign-ups in the hopes of losing their excess weight.

Where the site has found big success is in its anti-diet marketing mentality. Noom doesn’t promote fast weight loss by promoting unhealthy diet practices like skipping meals, eating less, or eliminating foods. Because this app approaches weight loss by making subtle adjustments to your current mindset and approach to food, it sounds like a way healthier and more viable option for many.

How does it work?

Noom creates customized courses based on extensive user questioning. Each of these customized courses have been rooted in science and psychology in the hopes of empowering the user to embrace their best self. Members are also backed by an expert weight loss team including a coach and guide to help keep them on track.

With real-time food logging feedback, members can receive the hands-on help they need to achieve their goals. Chatting with the personalized coaches and guides is a breeze in the app, so you can complete all your course progressions with courage.

How much does it cost?

Your Noom journey is completely customizable, all the way up to the price! The Noom app offers a range of plans to fit where you are and where you’d like to go. If you’re not sure about committing to your Noom plan, monthly prices start as low as $60. If you’re ready to jump right in, you can commit to a yearly subscription for $199.

Noom review: We took the two-week trial so you don’t have to

During my two-week trial with Noom, there were a handful of things I loved about the app and program. For one, I really appreciated how the program didn’t force me to quit certain foods. Often with diet programs, you’re given a strict guide on what you can and cannot eat. When you inevitably break those rules, the guilt that comes with eating those foods is so great that it can send you spriling deeper and deeper into that one slip up.

Thanks to Noom’s positive approach, I could reach for those previously guilt-inducing foods and enjoy them in moderation. Realizing why this food is not good for me, not wanting to put large amounts of it in my body, and still being able to enjoy it when cravings hit was my favorite thing about Noom.

I also loved how thorough the app was when it came to mapping out my roadmap to success. I usually hate any kind of app that requires a daily time commitment, but Noom made it easy. Having the ability to choose exactly how much time I wanted to spend daily allowed me to get into the mindset without feeling the dread that normally comes with these kinds of tasks.

Noom review: Recipes

The recipe tab is one of my favorite features on the Noom app. There are hundreds of different recipes with an overview, instructions tab, and nutrition breakdown. You can sort your recipes via mealtime, like breakfast/lunch/dinner/snacks, and you can add the best to your favorites.

Noom also uses an easy, visual aid to help show each recipe’s range in budget and green content. If you’re in the mood for something more green or affordable, you’ll be able to spot your perfect recipe quickly.

Noom review: Is it worth it?

I know there are a lot of differing opinions out there about this app, but I do believe that the membership is worth it. Before becoming a member, I would advise looking objectively at your relationship with food. While this app does a great job of trying to change your feelings towards food and eating in a positive way, it can’t do it all for you. If you get triggered easily or thrive with in-person consultation, this may not be the app for you.

If you feel safe moving forward with the Noom app and are highly motivated to achieve your goals, you’ll really make the most of this app. It’s important to note that this membership doesn’t provide you with supplemental meals or pre-packaged foods. It works with what you’ve got. Because of this, you have to hold yourself accountable. Make sure you’re buying smart foods that will help you get closer to your goal.

On top of my normal foods, I loved that I could still eat my cravings. I didn’t miss my ice cream, chips, or pizza every now and again. However, I also introduced healthier options into my diet on a day to day basis. After two weeks, it was easy for me to make smarter decisions when eating. Having one or two chocolates a day, instead of five or six, or even incorporating greens into some of my favorite dishes seemed like second-nature decisions.

I feel so empowered to take what i’ve learned and put it to good use in my day-to-day life beyond the app. Salads and grain bowls? Yes. Pastries and butter? Also yes.

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.