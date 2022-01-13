Need a gift for someone who has everything? Look no further than a Cameo from their favorite celebrity

In 2021, you can follow your favorite celebrities on social media, show up to their meet and greets, and crowd their walkways as they make a beeline to their cars in hopes that their eyes suddenly meet yours for a millisecond before they head to wherever it is they’re going.

While these tactics might be enough for some, real celeb stans are left in mourning until the next time they can be in the presence of their beloved celebrities. We’re here to tell you that Hollywood has finally taken pity on its heartsick fans and given you all a way to connect with your favorite celebrities on a deeper level than ever before.

What is Cameo?

Founded in 2017, Cameo is the leading marketplace for ​​connecting fans directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of customized video messages, live video calls, and direct messages.

Sort through thousands of celebrities, politicians, athletes, and even pet influencers and craft the perfect message for yourself, as a gift, or as a business promotion! With Cameo, you can get closer than ever before to your favorite Hollywood figures and social media personalities.

How does Cameo work?

Here comes the fun part. The beauty of Cameo is that you can really ask your celebrity to do anything, as long as it’s not inappropriate. Once you select your celebrity, you then choose who the video will be for; yourself, someone else, or your business.

If the Cameo is for yourself you’ll simply input your name, select your pronouns, and choose the occasion for the video. There are four options; birthday, pep talk, roast, and a fill in the blank option. If you trust your celebrity enough to say the right thing, you’ll just have to fill in the prompted questions pertaining to the occasion you choose. However, if you don’t feel like relying completely on your celeb and have an idea of what you want them to say, you can ask for a script request.

What can you ask Cameo celebrities to do?

Make sure to write down any special instructions in the instructions menu, like wanting your celeb to jump up and down and do a cartwheel while relaying their message. You only have 100 characters available when entering any instructions for your celeb, so be succinct.

If the Cameo is for someone else, nothing changes much. All you’ll have to add is their name and preferred pronouns, as well as yours. However, If the Cameo is for your business, the form changes quite a bit.

For one, the price of a Cameo changes significantly for a business. You’ll have to select how the Cameo will be used from one of the five category options; Events, marketing, internal comms and HR, sales, or something else. Any category will require the same details, business name, and instructions, and have the same character length allotted for added descriptions.

Once you’ve entered the required details, you’ll be led to the payment page where you’ll be updated on how long it will take to receive your Cameo. Return time varies from celebrity to celebrity, but many have a turnaround time of as little as 24 hours.

While Cameo has built its legacy on crafted videos, it’s starting to venture into even more exciting territory. You can now have the ultimate video meet and greet with any of the site’s scheduled celebrities. If anyone on the list catches your eye, take note of when they’re going live and how much they cost. If you do happen to join in, you’ll be able to meet your celeb and leave with a snapped picture of the two of you on facetime!

Who are the best stars on Cameo?

The CEO of BabyCorp is one of the site’s newest additions, and the first animated celebrity to grace the site. Don’t let the high chair fool you, he’s got the same distinct boss voice and demeanor about him. At this moment, Boss Baby isn’t available for business promotion, and the instructions box has not been added yet.

Personal Cameos $20

Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Fran Drescher has chosen to connect with fans and raise money for her foundation, CancerShmancer, by spreading her light and love via video. She is available for personal and business Cameos, so throw on your flashiest outfit and pour yourself a tall glass of our favorite TV Nanny.

Personal Cameos: $750

Business Cameos: $5,000

Olympic gymnast and three-time gold medalist, Gabby Douglas, is available to book on Cameo. As she says in her bio, she’s there to help and inspire, so if you’re feeling down or just need to hear from someone who knows how to persevere, she’s the perfect celeb for you.

Personal Cameos: $900

Business Cameos: $4,000

How to describe a legend? Well, it might sound something like “History’s greatest player and NBA’s All-time leading scorer.” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar delivers thoughtful and inspiring video messages no matter what the subject. As of now, he is only available for personal Cameos.

Personal Cameos: $500

Get your wands at the ready ‘cause Draco Malfoy, AKA Tom Felton, is on Cameo. Hear from one of the most famous wizards from Slytherin and be sure to fill your instructions box so your video can be as personal as possible.

Personal Cameos: $599

Business Cameos: $8,888

Throw it back to Jersey Shore with one of the most beloved members of the Jersey Shore cast. While Snooki may have grown out of her party phase, she’s still got the same energy and charm we all fell in love with. Get some advice, or a rallying party cry from your favorite party girl turn mama.

Personal Cameos: $300

Business Cameos: $1,500

Recent Super Bowl champion, Antonio Brown, is on Cameo and he’s ready to pump up any football lover. Let this wide receiver lead you into victory, no matter what battle lies ahead. Who knows, maybe you’ll catch a glimpse of the Super Bowl ring while you’re at it.

Personal Cameos: $500

Business Cameos: $3,000

