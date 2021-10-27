Foria’s Intimacy Botanical Vape Pen with CBD vanquishes bedroom anxiety

There are many things that can hold you back from fully enjoying a moment of intimacy. Anxiety, stress, and tension can turn a sexual desire into an internal struggle you may, or may not, emerge victorious from. To calm those racing thoughts Foria has made the CBD Intimacy Botanical Vape Pen.

This portable and potent pen is easy to use, so you’ll always feel ready and at ease whenever passion calls. But does Foria’s Intimacy Botanical Vape Pen actually work, and is it right for you? Let us explain the details.

What is CBD?

Recently, Cannabidiol or CBD, has seemingly become the cure-all for pain relief and other symptoms overnight. CBD is one of over 100 chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant, and is known for providing pain relief and other benefits without being psychoactive.

In what forms is CBD available?

There are a few different ways to take CBD. The market has expanded! Now, anyone looking to benefit from the wonderful side effects of CBD is able to do so as they please. CBD comes in pills, capsules, oils and tinctures, edibles, and vapes. No matter how you like to consume cannabis, there is a CBD equivalent waiting. You can read more about CBD in our handy guide.

How does the CBD Intimacy Botanical Vape Pen work?

Did you know your body has an endocannabinoid system that produces its own cannabinoid substances? These substances bind to tiny receptors found all across your central nervous system, brain cells, sexual reproductive organs, and more, and switch them on and off to regulate a variety of functions.

The body’s sleep, appetite, pain, and immune responses are affected by your endocannabinoid system. CBD interacts with these receptors and enhances these systemic functions. Vaporizing allows your body to quickly absorb the CBD, rather than waiting for a pill, edible, or topical to take effect.

Why is CBD good for bedroom use?

While CBD can be a great mental health aid and tool for pain relief, that’s not all it’s good for. Research shows that it can also boost libido and increase lubrication. Thanks to the cannabinoid receptors found in reproductive organs, CBD can reduce the anxiety that may be distracting you in the moment, or get rid of any inflammation that may be causing discomfort.

As well, applying CBD topically can relax blood vessels and increase the blood flow to erogenous zones for enhanced arousal, sensitivity, and lubrication. If you happen to struggle with dryness, or tend to experience sharp pain during sex, CBD can help.

What is the CBD Intimacy Botanical Vape Pen?

The Intimacy Botanical Vape Pen was uniquely formulated and designed to provide rapid CBD absorption. It helps alleviate the negative effects that stress and inhibition can have on sexual pleasure sourced from the best CBD farm in the game.

As Foria says, “The Intimacy pen is ideal for situational, in-the-moment use (particularly for partners to enjoy together) and utilizes CBD sourced from buzz building biodynamic farm, Hudson Hemp, which implements exemplary regenerative practices and is USDA Organic certified – a rarity in the industry.”

Unlike most vape pens on the market, the Foria CBD pen is made without Vitamin E acetate, propylene glycol, MCT, synthetic cutting agents or THC. As well, the advanced ceramic & glass heating unit delivers pristine vapor, free of the charred flavors & toxins often found in mass-market vapes.

My experience with the Foria CBD Intimacy Botanical Vape Pen

The Foria Intimacy Botanical Vape Pen pleased and surprised me from first sight. It comes packaged in a pink and yellow gradient case with floral decorations. Within the box, you’ll find a cartridge, battery, and charger.

The pen itself comes unassembled but has simple instructions on how to put it together.

I recommend taking the time to read the instructions even if you’ve had some experience with assembling vape pens before. Assembling the pen, I neglected to unscrew the cartridge ever so slightly as it says on the instructions. This caused a noticeable difference in the first couple of pulls and wasn’t the most pleasant.

I tried the pen while simply going about my day, and before and during intercourse. During the day, I took a couple of pulls while working and instantly felt a sense of calm wash over me. My head felt clear but serene, and my limbs were slightly buzzy with warmth.

While my body doesn’t usually have any trouble getting ready for intercourse, I can say that sex was significantly more enjoyable with the Foria Intimacy pen. My mind was quiet and relaxed, and my extremities were excited.

All in all, I can confidently say that the Foria Intimacy CBD Pen does what it says it will do. If you have troubles getting ready for intimacy in the bedroom and need something to lift the tension before you dive right in, you should give Foria Intimacy CBD a chance. Take it with you in and out of the bedroom, for all-day tension relief and calm.

