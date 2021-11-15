Get ahead of the rush with these early Black Friday deals

The secret is out. Black Friday doesn’t actually happen on Black Friday; it happens weeks before.

As we speak, hundreds of items are already on sale getting snagged by these ahead-of-the-curve shoppers.

Don’t let these early Black Friday deals pass you by! Read ahead for our list of some of the best deals happening now!

The Best Early Black Friday Deals

One of Amazon’s best kept secrets is its epic daily deals page. While this page gets a lot more action around Black Friday, you can head there year round and check out which products are being discounted for the day.

The Logitech C920 is a great beginner’s camera for individuals looking for a dual-purpose piece.

While it’s ideal for those who want a great camera to stream, it’s also a good option for use in the office, daily life, or extra-curricular activities.

With this Black Friday list price, you can save $10 on your next Logitech webcam purchase and give yourself the gift of connection this holiday season.

Price: $69.99 $59.99

Calling all photographers, we’ve got one of the best camera lens sales of the season here for you.

Thanks to this Sony lens sale, you can finally score the lens of your dreams at a whopping 22% off.

The Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T FE OSS Interchangeable Full Frame Zoom Lens is a mid-range lens that delivers superlative image quality with constantly reliable performance.

Enjoy the massive savings and capture the world through your brand-new lens.

Price: $898.00 $698.00

Black Friday TV deals are unmatched, and it’s no different with this early Black Friday deal on the LG OLED TV C1 Series 65”.

This isn’t just some regular television, this is the C1 Series with a 4K display and built-in Alexa.

This TV has the sharpness required for optimum movie viewing, the speed required for responsive gaming, the smooth display for action viewing, and the slim fit to work in any home.

When you purchase this LG OLED TV, not only do you save 22% off on its regular price tag but LG offers six months of HBO Max free as well.

Create a home cinema experience like you’ve never seen with the LG C1 Series flat screen.

Price: $2,499.00 $1,796.99

Enjoy the completely new immersive cinematic experience of the Fire TV Stick in 4K.

Enter into the world of breathtaking Ultra 4K HD and work side by side with Alexa to find the best 4K content available to view.

The beauty of the Fire Stick is having all of your content and account together in one easy-to-navigate home screen.

Fire Stick is compatible with HBO, Prime Video, Netflix, Sling, Hulu, ESPN+, and so much more.

Over 500,000 movies and TV episodes are waiting to be found with your new Fire Stick.

Price: $49.99 $34.99

This early Black Friday deal has pet owners in mind.

The 360-Degree True HEPA Filtration for Allergens is an air purifier with a PetPlus odor filter that removes up to 99.9% of irritants and allergens up to 0.3 microns.

Its powerful UV-C light kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses while reducing household allergens, odors, smoke, and more.

Thanks to its aromatherapy feature, your air purifier also adds a fresh scent to your newly clean air.

Get 36% off this pet-owner-approved air purifier and turn your house into a dander-free sanctuary.

Price: $249.99 $159.99

This holiday season, give yourself or a special loved one the gift of creation with the ultimate smart cutting machine.

The Cricut Maker allows you to make any DIY project you can imagine, from home décor jewelry, paper projects, and so much more.

With unique cutting versatility, a huge library of design ideas, and easy-to-use apps, Cricut Maker will help you deliver the perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Price: $369.00 $249.00

Every year on Black Friday, people line up outside of stores waiting to get their hands on discounted TV sets.

This year, the joke’s on them because Amazon has the best TV deals, and they’re available right now.

This 75-inch class QLED smart TV from Samsung comes with all the bells and whistles you could ever want.

With built-in Alexa, a quantum 4K processor, dual-LED backlight, and quantum HDR, this flat screen tv will make your home feel like the theater every time.

Price: $2,299.99 $1,497.99

Corded vacuums have gotten a bad rep lately, but we’ve got a corded work of art that will transform the way you clean your home.

The Shark Rotator ZU632 is a compact upright vacuum designed for long cleaning sessions and tiny spaces.

Thanks to its innovative lift-away design, this vacuum can squeeze under furniture for tight-space cleaning and transform into a lightweight portable frame for above-floor cleaning.

Unlike its cordless competitors, the Shark has no time limit when it comes to getting the job done.

You can save 39% on the Shark Rotator with pre-black Friday savings on Amazon.

Price: $379.99 $229.99

Take your first step towards a healthier health style with the Fitbit fitness tracker.

Track your all-day activity and earn active zone minutes as you work towards your weekly goal.

You can even take the Fitbit Inspire 2 to bed!

Track your time in light, deep, and REM sleep, and produce a Sleep Score to better understand your sleep quality each night.

This particular Fitbit is also waterproof and can receive your phone’s calls, texts, calendar, and app notifications.

Price: $99.95 $59.95

The shining star in any dedicated cook’s kitchen may arguably be their cast-iron sauteuse Dutch oven.

Among the best of them are the Le Creuset dutch ovens, known as much for their vibrant colors and exceptional heat dispersion as they are for their high price point.

Finally, you can shave a substantial amount off of that price tag with the early Friday deal from Amazon.

This deal extends to two beautiful colors; the vivid Caribbean blue and stark egg white.

This particular size can serve up to four people and is perfect for soups, casseroles, and one-pot meals.

Price: $300.00 $179.95

