The 2021 Dot Recs Amazon Wish List

Relying on Santa is a gamble, especially if you were a little less than nice this year. On the other hand, the largest online retail site is a little more dependable when you’re doing your holiday shopping. Here’s this year’s Dot Recs Amazon wish list.

Ahead of the raucous shopping season, we’ve compiled a massive list of early Black Friday deals, plus some products we hope will be available for huge discounts. This post will be updated as new deals come in.

Best Things on Amazon

Tech Amazon Wish List

Whether you’re looking to upgrade an outdated workstation or gift the gadgets tech to someone you love, there are plenty of high-tech deals available on Amazon this year.

While MacBooks come with portability, nothing beats the sheer, unbridled power of an Apple desktop.

A 3.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics card, and a Magic keyboard and mouse set make this one ready to use right out of the box.

Price: $1,899 (regularly $1,999)

Who says you can’t enjoy theater-quality color and visuals at home? Samsung is offering huge discounts on seven of its most popular QLED, Neo QLED, and Crystal UHD TVs.

Stunning as each of these televisions are, they’re equally slim and sleek to fit in just about any room.

And with built-in Alexa capabilities, you’re closer to building the smart media system of your dreams.

Price: $797-2,597

When it comes to noise-canceling headphones, there’s Bose, and then there’s everyone else.

The downside is that you should expect to pay the premium for that world-renowned immersive sound.

Luckily, these must-have headphones on our Amazon wish list are on sale.

Price: $199 (regularly $299)

Amazon Alexa is available in many forms, but Echo Dot is easily one of her best iterations.

Control the lighting, adjust your thermostat, and even lock the doors when you sync up your Echo Dot to compatible devices.

Just like its predecessors, you can use voice commands to stream music, podcasts, and check the news and weather.

Price: $49.99

The vast swath of Android phones can be a little overwhelming. While the OnePlus doesn’t have the brand clout of a Galaxy, it’s a fantastic family of smartphones.

It’s got a massive camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which makes it perfect for media production and gaming.

Price: $779 (regularly $899)

If you think you need an art degree to handle a Canon mirrorless or DSLR camera, think again.

They make these things easy for beginners and with all the frills to make even novice content creators happy.

Price: $69+

Kitchen and Home Amazon Gift Guide

There’s no place like home, and there isn’t a single person who wouldn’t love a fancy new piece of furniture or a new sleek kitchen gadget.

Here are some of the best.

Can a countertop oven replace your standard model? In the past, the answer was an emphatic no. Then came the Breville Smart Oven XL.

Not only does this smart oven replace your massive oven, but it also doubles as an air-fryer and toaster.

Because it’s a powerful and efficient little workhorse, you’ll likely relegate your main oven to storage.

It’s a perfect buy for friends and family with small kitchens.

Price: $215 (regularly $269)

Is there a sleeping brand that expertly blends form and functions better than Tuft & Needle?

For the shopping holiday, you can save up to 20 percent on specialty foam mattresses and pillows, no matter your sleeping needs.

Price: $68+

In the world of gorgeous cookware, Le Creuset reigns king. These stovetop miracle workers are so eye-catching, you’ll want to put them on display instead of into a dusty cupboard.

Better yet, the best piece of cookware you can gift this year is up to 40% off.

Price: $179 (regularly $300)

If you own pets, there’s a good chance you have a hair problem. And getting every bit of it off a carpet is near impossible.

That is unless you’re using an iRobot Roomba. Not only does this intelligent dust buster clean, but it also cleans carpets and hard floors much smarter than any human pushing a Dyson ever did.

It’s a must-have/must-gift for pet owners.

Price: $179 (regularly $274)

For the Pinterest obsessive in your life, there’s only one gift that will do: a Cricut Maker.

It cuts vinyl, felt, and even stickers into any shape imaginable. Never pick up a pair of scissors again. Well, at least when you’re crafting.

It even comes with a companion app with plenty of assets to use right out of the box.

Price: $249 (regularly $369)

Gamers Amazon Gift Guide

Gaming is easier than ever, which means everyone from junior to grandma is bound to pick up a gamepad every now and then.

Here’s a selection of the best gaming deals available this holiday.

Portable gaming isn’t just the domain of Vita and Nintendo Switch. Take the unmatched graphics, sounds, and immersion of PC gaming anywhere you go with a gaming laptop.

A smooth 17-inch display and a lightning-fast processor make for perfect experiences, whether you’re at your workstation or on an airplane.

Price: $1,349 (regularly $1,749)

High fidelity is a must for gamers looking to chat with friends online or maybe break into streaming.

There are countless models available for every need and every style of gamer, all with discounts of up to 28% off.

Price: $59+

PC Gaming is all about frame rates, and lesser models occasionally bring dreaded lag with them. Or worse, they exchange speed for graphic quality.

Luckily, Samsung has a whole family of gaming monitors that won’t skimp on the speed or the breathtaking visuals, so your next gaming session is as immersive as possible.

Price: $199+

As the owner of Twitch, it makes sense why Amazon would eventually reach into gaming gear.

And would you believe it, the Amazon Luna is a pretty stellar entry in the gamepad space.

Not only does it work great with Amazon Fire devices, but it’s also compatible with Mac, PC, iOS, and Android devices.

Price: $55.99 (regularly $69.99)

Click-clack-clickety-clack. Keyboards that click back can get quite frustrating, especially while you’re gaming.

Enter Razer Huntsman V2, which not only dampens that incessant sound but comes with an ergonomic wrist rest to offer some much-needed relief for all-nighters.

Price: $199

Streaming Amazon Gift Guide

Cord-cutters of the world, unite. Here are the best deals on streaming devices and tech to make your next binge-watch as seamless as possible.

Keep up with all of your shows while you’re traveling with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

While this works as a standalone streaming device, it’s also a mobile-friendly HDMI stick that fits in any pocket, along with a handy remote control.

Get ready to enjoy 4K quality streaming just about anywhere.

Price: $29 (regularly $49.99)

This TV has everything you need to stream right out of the box. Because it’s Wi-Fi enabled, you can log in to all the big streaming channels like Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and thousands of other streaming apps.

It even comes with Alexa built-in so everything from switching channels to raising volume can be done with a simple voice command.

Price: $189 (regularly $249)

If you’re looking for Amazon reliability and Alexa capabilities but already have a TV, the Fire TV Stick is your best bet.

It’s a 4K streaming stick complete with an Alexa-powered voice remote.

You can even connect it to home security camera feeds, control smart devices, or even order a pizza.

Price: $24.99 (regularly $49.99)

If you’re an Apple loyalist, there’s no other option for streaming than the Apple TV 4K.

The A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to visuals and speed, so you can use it for TV, film, and even gaming.

Price: $169 (regularly $179)

