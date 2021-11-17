The best smart home gadgets to kick your home up a notch

Newsflash: Homes are out and smart homes are in.

If your TV can’t turn on with the sound of your voice, or your shower isn’t magically attached to your Alexa, do you even want it?

The problem with smart homes is that they need smart gadgets and the problem with smart gadgets is that there are too many to choose from!

If you’re in the market for the best smart home gadgets to upgrade your humble abode, look no further.

Read ahead for an introduction to the best smart gadgets that can be delivered quickly.

What are smart home gadgets?

The term “smart” gadget is so commonly used nowadays, you almost don’t think twice about it.

Then, when you’re sitting in traffic and your smartphone connects to your smart car to manage your smart GPS, you start to think; what does it mean for a gadget to be smart?

In the technology world, a “smart gadget” is essentially a gadget that can interact and connect with other gadgets as well as with the person using it.

An example might be when you say “Hey Siri” and your iPhone recognizes your voice and then acts out the demand you’ve given it via the internet.

Now that the smart world has expanded past phones, you have the opportunity to purchase all kinds of smart devices for your home.

Automated light bulbs, intuitive thermostats, and legitimate self-monitoring alarm systems are the ways of the future and it’s time you got on board.

The Best Smart Gadgets for Transforming Your Home Into a Smart Home

1) The Best Smart Home Gadget for Controlling Your Lights: Light Bulb Home Assistant

These smart home light bulbs are the easiest way to turn up the party, or just turn on the lights.

Compatible with Siri, Alexa, Echo, and Google home, these bulbs offer both remote and voice control with no hub required.

If you happen to purchase more than once, you can opt for group control or single control of each bulb.

These energy-saving bulbs can mimic sunlight and be set to dim up with the sunrise and down with the sunset.

With the DIY mode, you’ll find yourself in a party mode with the ability to sync the bulb to music while displaying over 16 million colors.

On top of being easy to install, these bulbs come with 24/7 service and a 24-month long warranty.

Take your home light into control with these smart light bulbs and never look back.

Price: $17.99

2) The Best Smart Home Gadget When You’re On a Budget: Wi-Fi Outlets

What do you do when you want to make your house a smart home but don’t want to spend the money?

You turn to these WiFi outlets! If you have any appliances that you’d like to be able to turn on and off from anywhere with the press of your phone button, these are the perfect gadgets to facilitate that.

Simply plug the outlets in, connect your desired appliance, and control it through the Kana app.

If you happen to have multiple appliances connected that you’d like to control at once, you can group them altogether through the app.

Price: $24.95

3) Get Your Home Smelling Good With This Smart Gadget: Wireless Essential Oil Aromatherapy

Imagine walking through your front door and being greeted by a wall of sweet-smelling aroma.

With this wireless aromatherapy diffuser, that dream can become a reality.

This diffuser can be used normally, or by downloading its compatible app which allows control of features like LED lighting, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling, and more.

If you happen to be in the house within earshot of your device and suddenly decide you’d like a blast of aromatherapy, just shout it out!

This device is completely compatible with Alexa and Google Home, just say the word and you’ve got the scent you’re looking for.

This diffuser comes with a 400ml water tank that can last up to 12 hours for continuous therapeutic use.

Price: $33.95

4) Best Smart Home Gadget to Keep Your House Locked With Ease: Door Lock U-Bolt

Ever been locked out of your own house? If you have, you know how horrible the experience can be.

If you’re one of the smart ones, this is the smart gadget for you. Never go through a lockout again, or experience one at all.

The Lock U-Bolt is a 5-in-1 keyless entry door lock with Bluetooth and keypad recognition.

There’s an anti-peep keypad, smartphone access app, auto-unlock feature, shake-to-open setting, and a mechanical key.

With five ways to enter your home and the keys to the kingdom, you’ll never be stranded again!

Price: $99

5) Best Smart Home Gadget to Ward Off Leakage: Water Monitor & Water Leak Detector

If you live in a high flood area, or an area prone to enormous rainstorms, you know firsthand the dangers of water damage.

When the rain has gone and the sky has settled, sometimes it leaves behind a little surprise in the form of a leak.

Instead of hunting around your house to pinpoint the scene of the leak, upgrade your home to do it for you.

This water monitor from Flume offers 24/7 smart water leak detection so you can have peace of mind no matter where you are.

The Flume monitor looks after your home and your lawn with alerts delivered directly to your phone via the Flume app.

Flume works by digging up the details of your standard water bill and drawing educated conclusions.

Your usual water usage and patterns will be mapped out for the chance to create a new budget right there in the app.

Kiss your water troubles goodbye with Flume’s water monitor.

Price: $149

6) Easiest Way to Control Your Home’s Temperature: Thermostat with Voice Control

Tired of overpaying for your home’s faulty thermostat? You’re not at a dead end, you just need to upgrade.

Save up to 26% annually on heating and cooling costs with the 2021 Energy Star Award Partner of the Year.

Let Ecobee’s smart thermostat with voice control introduce you to a whole new world of temperature control.

This control panel takes 45 minutes to install. It includes a smart sensor that extends comfort to your most important rooms.

It also comes with Alexa built-in for calls, music, and added control.

If you’ve left a window open, or have any Ecobee smart sensors placed around the house, the panel will register them and act accordingly.

Price: $248.64

7) Best Way to Monitor Your House While You’re Gone: Ring Alarm 8-piece kit

Ring home monitoring devices have taken the home safety world by storm.

Its innovative video doorbells have helped to save countless homes by reducing burglaries by more than 50%.

This ring bundle contains an eight-piece set. Included is a base station, a keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector, and a range extender.

With the Ring home security device set, you can receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered, and monitor all your ring devices through the ring app.

You can also sign up with Ring Protect Pro to receive professional monitoring with 24/7 emergency police, fire and medical response, alarm cellular backup, and more for only 20$ a month.

Forget the home security companies and corporations and invest in something you can really rely on with Ring.

Price: $339.99

8) Best Voice Controlled Ceiling Fan: Ceiling Fan Blade with Remote Control

Here’s a friendly tip; your ceiling fan doesn’t have to be broken to be replaced.

Why stick with the same rickety old dust collecting fan? Simply upgrade to the Carro smart ceiling fan and save up to 75% more energy.

Besides saving energy, this fan has been crafted with outstanding quality and a superior design.

It is voice-activated and works with Alexa devices, Google Assistant, Siri Shortcut, and the Carro Home App.

Its dimmable lights are highly efficient 3000 lumens integrated LED kit offers 50,000 hours of LED lighting guaranteed.

Price: $249.99

9) The Best Smart Sound System for Your Home: Sonos Beam

The name Sonos has become synonymous with great sound.

These speakers have taken the sound world by storm with their sleek appearance, studio-like quality, and smart features.

This particular Sonos offering is a compact sound bar at 25.6 inches, complete with buildable high-definition sound.

If you happen to purchase another Sonos product, know that each product can be connected for buildable sound.

Compatible with Alexa and available in two colors, this sound bar is the best thing to happen to your TV gatherings and parties.

Price: $509

10) Control Every Aspect of Your Home With One Smart Panel: Home Control Panel

Dubbed the “King of the Smart Home”, this home control panel from the Brilliant store gives you streamlined home accessibility.

It would be easier to list the things this panel can’t do then list the things it can, but we’re not ones for the easy way out.

Thanks to its all-in-one access, you can do a lot.

Control regular and smart lights, adjust your smart thermostat, activate home automation scenes, DJ with Sonos, lock your door with Smart Lock, and check your front door with Ring.

The panel is available in four models and six colors so you can pick the perfect one for your household.

Never has becoming smart been as easy as changing a light switch.

Price: $549

11) The Best Sanitary Hands Free Sink Faucet: Delta Touchless Kitchen Sink Faucet

This Delta sink faucet is a chef’s wet dream.

No more straining to turn the faucet handle after handling eggs or raw meat, you can touch anywhere on the Delta faucet spout to start and stop water flow.

If you’ve really got your hands full, simply resort to using its voice control feature when paired with an Alexa or Google Home.

With the voice control feature, you can do a lot. Turn your faucet on and off, pour metered amounts of water, and set custom commands for filling all kinds of pots and bowls.

As well, this bundle comes with a coordinating smart soap dispenser that includes a 13 inch refillable bottle.

Price: $635.89

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.