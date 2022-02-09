Best pet subscription boxes for your furry one on National Love Your Pet Day

When you’ve got a furry friend, it feels like every day is National Love Your Pet Day. Even though we pet owners love our companions every day of the year, you can make your pet feel extra special this February 20th with Cratejoy. This site has the best pet subscription box for your pet. Covering everything from tiny hamster snacks to sustainable pup chew toys guaranteed to make your pet feel extra loved on their special day.

What is Cratejoy?

Cratejoy is for the curious. It’s home to hundreds of subscription boxes perfectly tailored to your hobbies, interests, and needs just waiting to be explored. On Cratejoy, you can discover new curated experiences every month. Stay loyal to one box, or subscribe to different boxes every thirty days.

The call is yours to make. But, one thing’s for sure. No matter what you choose, you’ll be in for a box full of quality products that you’ll love every time.

Best pet subscription boxes available on Cratejoy

Don’t let your hamster spend another national pet holiday without a surprise. With Cratejoy, you’ll be able to give your pet the holiday they deserve and keep it going long after the day has passed.

This pet subscription box by HamsterMail holds everything your furry rodent friend could ever want or need. Each box includes a minimum of two toys and two treats that change each month. It’s the best way to introduce your pet to new, safe, and healthy products at a price that’s right for you.

Price: $21.72 per month, $20.36 per three months, $19 per six months

What better way to show your pet you love them than with a pet subscription box from Pet Foodies. It’s the 30-day supplement health box!

This subscription will have your pet howling for health every month with the diligently curated treats from Pet Foodies. Each box comes with a 30-day supply of supplements, four bags of treats, and one toy. Each treat is 100% organic, nutritious, and easy to digest. The toys are latex-free, FDA compliant, eco-friendly, and recyclable.

Price: $135 monthly

Are you really a part of the pet lovers club if you don’t own customized pet merch? I don’t think so. Thankfully, you can rectify your poor shopping habits by subscribing to the monthly Perfect Pawtrait Cat Club box.

This pet subscription box uses your own pet photo to create a hand-drawn illustration of your cat or kitten. This illustration is then used for every surprise you’ll get in your boxes! Mugs, notebooks, coasters, pillows, and so much more will be decorated with your furry companion’s likeness.

For those that are worried about stockpiling bunches of products with the same image, you’ve got nothing to worry about. Every three months, you’ll be able to switch out your image. Another beautifully made illustration will take its place and more unique gifts from your box will arrive.

Price: $28.99 per month, $28.66 per three months, $28 per six months, $27 per 12 months

Sustainability doesn’t have to start and end with your personal products. Thanks to this pet subscription box, you can say that your furry friend is a true earth advocate. Enjoy a mix of eco-friendly toys and natural limited ingredient treats. Each are sourced from small businesses and shops across the country.

Price: $34 per month

Bird watchers, lovers, and owners now have a product to put their money behind. The Birdy Box from Cratejoy is the perfect gift or indulgence for any bird enthusiast. This pet subscription box delivers every new season. It comes full of treats, bird-care tips, decor, and products to help keep your bird(s) healthy, happy, engaged, and entertained.

Price: $47.50 per month

CBD has been proven to help with relaxation and muscle health, have you ever considered it for your pet? The Furry Friend pet subscription box comes customized for all your pet’s needs. You can expect items like pet tinctures, treats, and topicals. Plus, as a companion box, you get some treats included as well!

Now, you can get CBD for the whole family shipped to your door every month. With expert curation, some of the best CBD products on the market, and customer education, you’ll fall head over heels with your new pet subscription box.

Price: $49.99 per month, $40 per three months, $36.67 per six months, $31.67 per 12 months

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.