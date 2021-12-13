15 Best Gifts For Nieces And Nephews Of All Ages

If you’ve got multiple generations in your family, you know that buying gifts for the holidays is no easy feat. While the older family members might be a little bit more predictable, the younger ones are always moving on to bigger and better things. This holiday season, keep up with the cool kids with our list of the best gifts for nieces and nephews!

What Are The Right Toys For The Right Age?

When shopping for a niece or nephew, it’s important to take their age into consideration. Many online stores sell toys divided into age groups; 0-1, 1-3, 4-7, 8-tween.

0-1 options, for example, are soft, malleable toys like stuffed animals, and cloth books. As well, any moving animals, floating letters, or brightly colored fruit is a great way to get them accustomed to real-world objects.

For kids aged 1-3, gifts that can get them curious are the best way to go. Big blocks, safe instruments, colorful buttons, and more.

Ages 4-7 can get a bit more handsy and creative as their motor skills develop and cognitive thinking matures.

Finally, ages eight up to young adults get to have all the fun. Go crazy with all the techy, innovative, and complicated gifts you can buy.

Gifts For Nieces And Nephews Ages 1 to 3

1) Give Them A Head Start In Their Music Career: Magic Touch Wooden Xylophone

Your niece or nephew will love playing their heart out on this cute little wooden xylophone. With built-in speakers, sound adjustments, and color-coordinated notes, you can be sure that they’ll have all the stimulation and education they can get while having loads of fun at the same time.

Price: $29.99

2) Invest In Their Fun Future: Good Wood Mini Golf Game

This mini block golf game is a great way to give a long-lasting childhood favorite. The best part about this toy is that it ages well. Your niece or nephew will be able to play with the individual blocks and then upgrade slowly to mini-golf as they get older. It’s the perfect gift to last them through the years.

Price: $49

3) Kick Start Their Tech Interest: Magic Touch Curiosity Tablet

Encourage your niece or nephews’ endless curiosity and exploration with this screen-free wooden tablet. Thanks to Magic Touch technology, they’ll get hours of interactive fun without the blue light. With a tap of their fingertips, kids can learn colors, numbers, and first words in three different languages. As well, the tablet plays over 150 melodies and sounds to stimulate senses and creativity.

Price: $22.99

4) Watch Them Scoot Around In Style: Kids’ Zoo Ride-On Toy

If your nieces or nephews don’t have one of these yet, they’ve probably asked you for one. This ride-on toy with the face and ears of a cute little puppy is all the rage. It can be used as a wagon, scooter, or ride-on with a booster seat that doubles as a bucket to store toys and snacks. This could finally be the gift that secures you the title of best aunt or uncle ever!

Price: $65

5) Foster The Next Piano Prodigy: ‘Learn-to-Play’ Piano

This little piano will be the talk of the town and the pride of your virtuoso niece or nephew. Complete with 25 keys covering two full octaves, your piano enthusiast will have all they need to master a few easy classics. It’s a beautiful starter piano perfect for the holidays.

Price: $80.99

Gifts For Nieces And Nephews Ages 4 to 7

1) Awaken The Rockstar Within: Kids Mood Karaoke System

This karaoke system is perfect for the little ones who’ve recently found their voice and like to stretch it out. Once your niece or nephew figures out that their favorite karaoke machine can double as a light show and nightlight, they might never leave it alone!

Price: $59.99

2) Help Them Start Their Own Small Business: 41-Piece Star Diner Restaurant Play Set

Help your nieces or nephews cook up something tasty with this 41-piece diner play set. This set includes everything for a satisfying visit to a diner—for breakfast lunch or dinner. The seven wooden food pieces cleverly have different foods on each side, and double-sided inserts create multiple options for milkshakes and hot drinks. Get ready to eat some great imaginary diner food!

Price: $32.99

3) Feed Their Imagination: City Holiday Camper Van

This city holiday camper van from Lego will give your niece or nephew a great creative build-and-play for kids ages five and up. This cute toy RV is packed with realistic features for imaginative role-play, including a furnished interior with a kitchen and bedroom. Complete with mom and dad Minifigures and a cute baby figure, the scene is set for endless family camping adventures.

Price: $19.99

4) Unleash The Inner Coffee Enthusiast: Bark-Ista Set

This special puppy-themed barista (bark-ista) set is perfect for the budding coffee enthusiast. It’s a great way to help your niece or nephew tap into the fun of the mundane and serve your family some top-teir rubber donuts. It’s also a great way to make sure that playtime is whole family affair full of hands-on activity.

Price: $40

5) Give The Gift Of Christmas Spirit: Santa’s Milk & Cookies Set

This might be the only seasonal gift you should ever give your niece or nephew (besides and advent calendar of course). For many years, they’ll have so much fun baking and cutting cookies just for Santa on his big night.

Price: $49.99

Gifts For Nieces And Nephews Ages 8 And Up

1) Stir Their Interest In Science: Science Kit

Help your nieces and nephews turn simple household items into mind-blowing science experiments! Not only will this gift kick start your little ones’ love for science, but it will also give you and them the perfect excuse to spend some quality bonding time together.

Price: $19.99

2) This Spells Early Engineer: Make Your Own Radio Kit

Crafty kids will love this fun adventure. They’ll be able to follow the step-by-step rules on how to create their own portable radio out of scratch. Take our word for it, once they’ve completed construction, they won’t be able to put this radio down.

Price: $30

3) Brain Freeze’s Are Welcome: ICEE® Slushie Making Machine

This slushie-making machine is sure to be a big hit, not only with your niece or nephew but with the whole family. This countertop machine looks and operates just like the ones you see in stores and makes it easy to create a delicious treat. All that’s needed is to combine four ingredients – water, ice, ICEE flavoring syrup (sold separately), and salt – and then sit back and enjoy!

Price: $115.00

Your niece or nephew will love becoming the star of their own galaxy far far away while building Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing fighter from Star Wars. It’s packed with authentic details including an opening LEGO Minifigure cockpit with space behind for R2-D2, wings that can be switched to attack position at the touch of a button, retractable landing gear, and 2 spring-loaded shooters.

Price: $49.99

5) Give The Gift Of Never Ending Clay Fun: Clay Food Kit

Get ready to be crowned the best aunt or uncle of all time after you snag this awesome clay shaping kit for your niece or nephew. Your niece or nephew will love creating these brightly colored fast foods like tacos, burgers, and condiment bottles. Coming in a cute little creation package, this clay shaping kit will be the perfect addition to infuse up anyone’s afternoon with a little fun.

Price: $12

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.