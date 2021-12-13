20 Best Gifts For In-Laws That Are Sure To Impress

Finding the perfect gift for the in-laws is always a challenge during the holiday season. Instead of relying on your spouse for their gift-giving help, take matters into your own hands and find a gem your in-laws will love. This holiday season, lean on us to get your gift ideas flowing with our list of the best gifts for in-laws.

Best Tech Gifts For In-Laws

1) Help your in-laws achieve celebrity status: Karaoke Kit

Let your in-laws unleash their inner rockstar with this easy-to-use karaoke kit. All they’ll need is a working computer and a little help reading the setup instructions to get this kit going. We’re sure this will provide hours of fun with the family for years to come.

Price: $90

2) Give the gift of green-thumb: Self Watering Indoor Garden

This self-watering indoor garden is a great holiday gift for your city dwelling or farm-loving in-laws. With just a little counter space and your favorite seeds, this gift will have the in-laws cooking with fresh new herbs or vegetables in no time!

Price: $149.96

3) Let their best memories shine: Digital Photo Frame

If you don’t live down the street from your in-laws, this digital photo frame can give them the gift of seeing the family every day. This tech-enabled picture frame allows them to view all of the memories they’ve captured over the years. It’s a gift they’ll cherish as much as the photos it displays.

Price: $189

4) Get those muscles back into shape: Elite Percussive Therapy Massager

Give the gift of perfectly relaxed muscles with the hottest therapy massager of the season. This smart, ultra-quiet massager relieves muscle tension, soreness, and pain while speeding up recovery. You can give your in-laws this gift to help them relax at the end of a long, active day.

Price: $399

5) Create the clean space their bodies deserve: Pure Humidify + Cool Purifying Humidifying Fan

There are so many ways your in-laws can benefit from introducing the Dyson humidifier into their home. Not only does it remove 99.97% of microscopic allergens such as dust, pet dander, pollen and household odors, it also aids against cracked, dry winter skin and protects against sinus problems brought on by dry air.

If you’re worried about your In-Laws getting the hang of it, the unit’s smartphone or tablet app for control should put your mind at ease. With an efficient water management system and a one-gallon tank giving you up to 36 hours of hygienic humidification without regular refilling, this humidifier will provide clean flowing air 24/7.

Price: $799.99

Best Home Gift For Your In-Laws

1) Keep their coffee, or tea, hot hot hot: Ui Mug & Warmer Set

A self-warming mug is a coffee (or tea) drinker’s favorite gadget. The magnetic induction in this mug keeps the coffee/tea at the perfect drinking temperature – no matter how long it’s in there. A mug like this is the perfect gift for in-laws who enjoy a hot beverage any time during the day.

Price: $88

2) Never drink warm white again: Wine Chiller

What do white wines, rose’s, and bubbly’s all have in common? They should all be enjoyed while chilled. While this may be an easy feat to achieve at home, keeping your wine chilled in transit to a destination is a considerably harder feat.

Thanks to this portable, stylish wine chiller, your In-Laws will never have to drink room temp white wine again.

Price: $89.95

Take your in-laws for a walk down memory lane with this nostalgic coffee maker from SMEG. This drip coffee maker cleverly houses a host of modern, high-performance features. The programmable model has two intensity settings to customize the aroma and flavor, plus a reusable filter for less waste. It’ll be the star of every morning and the star of their kitchen.

Price: $209.95

4) Blast the oldies in style: Portable Home Bluetooth® Speaker

Every generation wants to kick it up a notch, and what better way to party like it’s the 70’s than with this portable home bluetooth speaker from Bose? Your In-Laws will never need another sound system set after this speaker and your family gatherings are bound to be turnt all the way up!

Price: $399

5) Chef it up like a pro: 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Your in-laws could be throwing down in the kitchen with the best cookware set on the market. The 10-piece stainless steel set comes with 8 “and 10” fry pans, 1 1/2-quart and 3-quart saucepans, a 3-quart sauté pan, and an 8-quart stockpot. Everything they’ll need to chef it up.

Price: $699.90

Best Cozy Gifts For Your In-Laws

1) Dress up the furry family friend for the holidays: Flannel Pet Family Pajamas

The in-laws’ pets are just as much a part of the family as anyone else. Help them dress for the holidays with this adorable set of flannel pajamas. Nothing screams holiday happiness than to see the furry friend running around in a holiday get-up. This gift will most definitely warm your in-laws’ hearts.

Price: $29

2) The coziest pillow you’ve ever rested on: ​​Olivia Faux Fur Accent Pillow

This faux fur accent pillow will be the envy of all who sit without it. Its brushed faux fur takes its comfort level all the way up, and the white swirled fabric adds to the overall decor and style.

Price: $49

3) Sweet scents for a sweet home: Replica Jazz Club Scented Candle

Turn your in-laws’ living room into an intimate jazz club with the unbelievable aromas of this class Margiela scent. This replica Jazz Club candle will transport them to that dark room filled with a unique scent mixture of heady cocktails, aged wood, and spicy perfume.

Price: $62

4) Travel in style and comfort: Duffield Eye Mask, Pouch & Blanket Travel Set

If your in-laws love to camp or travel, this is the perfect set to gift them for the holidays. It comes with a super plush blanket, padded eye mask, and travel pouch for easy transportation. Help them say goodbye to scratchy sheets and say hello to the most comfortable traveling set they’ve ever owned.

Price: $98

5) Layer their home in soft microfiber: CozyChic™ Throw Blanket

There’s no better way to prepare for the holidays than with a cozy microfiber blanket. This specific blanket will have your in-laws cozying up on the couch with a cup or two of hot cocoa. Available in five different colorways, this blanket will complement any home.

Price: $147

Best Beauty Gift For Your In-Laws

1) Forget the cracked hands this cold season: Nourishing Hand Care Set

Give the gift of soft hands this Christmas season and help your In-Laws avoid winter’s cracked skin syndrome. This holiday edition three-pack hand care set from Kiehl’s leaves skin feeling softer and more moisturized.

Formulated with Squalene, these creams help to strengthen and restore the skin’s barrier. With Vitamin E helping to neutralize skin-damaging free radicals, your In-Laws are sure to be all glowing skin.

Price: $35.00

2) Up your In-Laws kitchen appliance game: Mini Toaster Oven

Not only is this mini toaster possibly the cutest countertop accessory, but it’s remarkably useful for households of one or two. This adorable toaster comes in aqua and red, and can toast up to one slice of bread or one mini pizza at a time. Help your In-Laws save kitchen counter space and up their kitchen’s style with this tiny toaster oven.

Price: $24.99

3) A full set for glowing skin: Repair + Renew Skin Care Set

Estee Lauder’s genius skincare and makeup gift set delivers refinement for skincare in a big way. The brand’s number one night repair serum, intense reset concentrate, and eye supercharged complex are all on display in this holiday set. With both full-sized and travel-sized best-selling products, your in-laws will be able to put their skin first no matter where they go.

Price: $74.90

4) The best-selling facial device on the market: Mini Facial Toning Device

This new at-home facial device is a must-have for anyone who loves facials. It’s the perfect first step into microcurrent treatments as it provides a natural, non-invasive, anti-aging solution – fit for at-home or travel use. Tone facial muscles, improve and contour skin, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with this mini facial toning device.

Price: $177.65

5) Take the best scents on-the-go: Travel Size Cologne Set

Who says you only get one signature scent? This limited-edition set features a sparkling section of Jo Malone favorite fragrances in travel sizes. From the signature fragrance of the Lime Basil & Mandarin to the light floral scent of the Fig & Lotus Flower, the variety in this gift set is sure to please either or both in-laws.

Price: $115

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.