Quit hopping around for your Easter gifts. Get these Easter baskets from Amazon instead!

Spring is here, which means it’s time to start building your Easter baskets. Instead of doing the same old egg hunt, spice it up with the best DIY Easter baskets from Amazon. From LEGO-themed baskets to unicorns in eggs and even pre-made candy-filled baskets, there’s something for everyone. Hop to it!

Best Easter baskets for boys on Amazon

1) A Golden Egg Filled With Goodies: Dinosaur and Pull Back Car Eggs

It’s an Easter miracle any boy would love to find in their Amazon Easter basket. This golden egg is full of 50 different pieces of toys—from dinosaurs to toy cars. The cars can be pulled apart and mismatched for double the fun. The dinosaurs come in 6 colors and two different styles. It’ll be an Easter for the ages.

Price: $19.99

2) Star Wars Mandalorian LEGOs: LEGO Brickheadz

This is an Easter gift any Star Wars fan will love to find in their basket. They’ll love building their own tiny versions of the Child and the Mandalorian to create two cool display pieces. This 259-piece set comes with adjustable ears and signature weapons, like the blaster rifle and blaster pistol. Each figurine stands three inches tall when built out. These are perfect for kids 10 and up!

Price: $19.99 $15.79

3) A Launchable Toy They Won’t Get Enough Of: Toy Rocket Launchers

It’s the perfect Easter stuffer for aspiring pilots or kids who just wanna run around. This toy rocket launcher comes with a pump and adjustable base to propel their styrofoam rockets high up in the air. The set comes with 6 reusable rockets that can be sent up to 120 feet into the air. They’ll have safe and endless outdoor fun, and they’ll thank you for it!

Price: $14.99

4) A Designated Storage Space For Your LEGOs: LEGO Storage bucket

It can be used as a LEGO storage bucket or (and we like this a lot better) use it as the Easter basket itself! You can choose between the blue and red colors, all decorated with an outer LEGO design. Its haul handle allows for easy transport, and its cinch closure makes sure that nothing will spill out. You can collapse it all the way down for easy storage and clean the clear base so you can keep reusing it year after year.

Price: $20.00 $17.99

5) The Best Way To Fly An Airplane: Airplane Launcher Toys

They’ll say goodbye to the good old paper planes in favor of these high-quality foam flyers. It takes less than three minutes to install. Simply pull back the aircraft slot, install the aircraft into the slot, and press the trigger to launch. The launcher can catapult up to three planes in a row, and they can fly as far as 30 feet. It’s an Easter bash for the ages.

Price: $29.99

Best Easter baskets for girls on Amazon

1) An Adorable Plush Basket: Plush Bunny Basket

Possibly one of the cutest Easter baskets we’ve ever seen. It’s got a furry belly on the inside and the cutest adjustable ears. At six inches wide and five inches deep, this Easter basket on Amazon can handle anything you throw its way.

Price: $18.99

2) A Popping Toy Sensation: Pop Crossbody Purse

Based on the must-have toy of the year, this pop crossbody purse will make a great addition to any basket. It’s made from non-toxic, durable materials that are odorless and washable. This purse covers a bunch of different fidget toys—one coin purse, two pop tubes, one simple fidget spinner, and so much more.

Price: $19.90 $18.90

3) The Best Easter Eggs Ever: Jumbo Unicorn Eggs

Pony lovers will go crazy over these jumbo Easter eggs. These four eggs are stuffed with packed in unicorns, mimicking the famous four from My Little Pony. Each egg is see-through and corresponds with the unicorn’s color.

Price: $14.99

4) A Plush Set: Cherry & Waffles Plush Dolls

Is your Easter basket recipient team cat or team waffles? These tiny plush toys are so fun to connect with, and they’ll be even more fun to grab out of the Easter basket. This duo features Cherry and Waffles—one’s a little flakey, and one’s a little sweet. They’ve both got an adorable print design reflecting their personalities and a ‘hug heart mark,’ so you know they’re 100% authentic!

Price: $10.99 $9.98

5) A Timeless Easter Book: Biscuit’s Easter Book

Sure, it’s not a candy or a toy, but this book will ‘wow’ just as well. It’s a beloved classic featuring everyone’s favorite pup, Biscuit. Kids will be able to pet the fuzzy yellow chick on its hunt for shiny Easter eggs. Its thick pages and simple text are perfect for toddlers.

Price: $ 7.99 $6.73

Pre-made Easter baskets on Amazon

1) Sweet and Healthy Treats: Candy-Filled Basket

It might be one of the easiest Easter Days yet with this pre-filled Easter basket from Amazon. You can choose between four different colors—blue, pink, purple, or brown—and select the 40 or 50 count package. Included are candies and snacks of all kinds. From Welchs’ fruit snacks to packets of Fun Dip, your Easter basket recipient will have the best day ever.

Price: $34.95+

2) A Personalized Easter Surprise: Personalized Easter Basket

We love this super cute Easter basket from Amazon that comes with all the fixin’s. Choose from between seven different baskets, like a bunny, butterfly, or shark. You can always upgrade your Easter to come filled with tasty goodies like a chocolate bunny and yellow peeps. You can also customize your basket with the name of your recipient (up to nine characters) for no extra charge.

Price: $39.99

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.