TikToker shares alleged ‘Amazon hack’ to getting order quicker in viral video

A woman’s viral hack to getting faster shipping on Amazon for free has garnered 2 million views on TikTok, but some viewers are reporting that the so-called hack doesn’t work.

In the video, TikTok creator @prettylittlediy shows that there is an option to change the shipping speed of an order so that it is delivered in one day for free. For her order, the creator goes to view or edit her order and selects an option to change the shipping speed for her item. The only available option is one-day free Prime shipping, which she selects and saves.

However, this is not a universal option, according to her commenters. Some did not have this option available at all, while others ended up having to pay extra for the faster shipping.

“I have prime and it doesn’t give me that option,” one commenter wrote. “I think it depends on where it’s coming from.”

Some commenters, however, said the shipping hack saved them several days of waiting.

“It totally just worked!” one commenter wrote. “I had an item that wasn’t supposed to come until the 30th and I did this and it said the 22nd now.”

Others posited varying reasons for why the hack works for some and not for others. These reasons range from proximity to a distribution center to whether or not an item has already shipped.

“I think this only works if you have a prime delivery day,” one commenter speculated. “You can bump it up since it’s not the 1-2 say shipping.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @prettylittlediy via Instagram direct message and Amazon via email.

