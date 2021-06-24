Former 8chan administrator Ron Watkins is being ruthlessly trolled on social media after uploading bizarre footage of himself in a cowboy hat and body armor.

Featured Video Hide

Watkins, who has been accused of being “Q” from the QAnon conspiracy theory, shared the footage to at least two Telegram channels which boast a combined 300,000 followers.

Advertisement Hide

In the clip, Watkins can be seen walking through the wilderness and posing for the camera while discussing “the goal of the AlienLeaks project.” Watkins also “puts a certain allegation to rest” before answering some of his followers’ questions.

Purported QAnon poster Ron Watkins has put out an odd new video denying he's Q while posing around a creek while wearing a cowboy hat and some sort of armor. pic.twitter.com/Fsbbu3Gfe5 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) June 24, 2021

AlienLeaks refers to Watkins’ newly-launched initiative aimed at procuring secret government documents on extraterrestrial life. As reported by the Daily Dot on Tuesday, despite promising the “biggest information drops in history,” AlienLeaks thus far has only published already-public data.

Watkins also goes on in the video to deny being one of the people behind QAnon after an HBO documentary showed evidence that appeared to point the finger at the far-right figure.

Advertisement Hide

The topics discussed, however, weren’t what elicited interest in Watkins’ video. Watkins’ bizarre behavior and attire seemed to capture all the attention instead.

“Hard to believe that millions of people all around the world have been radicalized because of this dude, but here we are,” @AliciaMae_O said.

Hard to believe that millions of people all around the world have been radicalized because of this dude, but here we are….. https://t.co/vUN1jm60y2 — Alicia Mae (@AliciaMae_O) June 24, 2021

Presented w/o comment, since none would suffice. https://t.co/cqdP8o7GU9 — Hope and History Rhyme 🇺🇸💜✌️ (@HedyBrown) June 24, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Where Are They Now: Q edition https://t.co/1aJJ6gIFez — celerysorbet (@CelerySorbet) June 24, 2021

Watkins was also compared to an assortment of fictional characters.

Advertisement Hide

Watkins is the computer girl from weird science but all the inputs were bad forum posts https://t.co/wH14GSjaj3 — Dave Nandes (@davenandes) June 24, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Noting Watkins’ long history of spreading debunked claims and conspiracy theories, others simply wished that the controversial figure would disappear.

“He should’ve been in a CIA black site by now,” @TheTanRoosterIV added.

He should’ve been in a CIA black site by now https://t.co/cKOTmx54q8 — Andrew A. (@TheTanRoosterIV) June 24, 2021

Imagine abandoning your family because of what this guy posted. https://t.co/aHZmlz3WfS — 🐇 Pain is inevitable; suffering is optional (@UTMBColorado) June 24, 2021

Advertisement Hide

As someone who has been extremely online since the age of 12… this weeb is 100% Q. If he’d come around in in 2010 we would’ve just bullied him honestly https://t.co/5ZAr0SCdGQ — comrade bobcat says acab (@bri_bobcat) June 24, 2021

While his influence has undoubtedly wained following former President Donald Trump’s election loss in 2020, Watkins continues to hold sway over a significant portion of the internet’s most ardent conspiracy theorists.