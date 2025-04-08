Trump influencers keep swearing today is the day the market will rebound… for real this time

Conservative mega-influencer Charlie Kirk is getting called out for jinxing U.S. investors two days in a row to start the week, as his optimistic morning tweets urging calm in the face of the Trump administration’s foreign tariffs presaged afternoon collapses in financial markets.

Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, first tweeted a screenshot of equities markets skyrocketing several percentage points on Monday morning.

“The market has quickly reversed, wiping out losses and moving rapidly into positive territory,” Kirk wrote.

BREAKING: The market has quickly reversed, wiping out losses and moving rapidly into positive territory, presumably on news the EU is willing to negotiate zero for zero tariffs with the US. https://t.co/CXfPo0q1kV pic.twitter.com/c36BceB1jX — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 7, 2025

The problem? That spike lasted a half-hour and was based on false reports that President Donald Trump would consider a pause on the tariffs.

“Then what happened?” asked a reply.

As the stock market retreated back into the negative, all Kirk could do was urge his followers to “stay the course.”

“The sky is not falling. Keep your wits. Stay steady,” he wrote in an afternoon post on X.

But the 31-year-old did not stick to his own advice and tune out stock market turbulence. Within 35 minutes of U.S. markets opening on Tuesday morning, he again tweeted a screenshot of equities markets climbing into positive territory to start the day.

What a difference a day makes. pic.twitter.com/x4gPrP8SWX — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 8, 2025

“What a difference a day makes,” he said triumphantly.

The gains were short-lived.

By the end of the afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ, and S&P 500 indexes all closed down from Monday, extending their losing streak to four days.

“What a difference a few hours makes,” one commenter responded.

What a difference a few hours makes pic.twitter.com/rsY3tGEOvr — Tripp (@tripp_coggins) April 8, 2025

Numerous other users flagged the tweet, replying with screenshots of the day’s stock performance, noting how poorly the take aged.

Kirk stopped tweeting about the stock market for the rest of the day, but continued with his usual fare of posts about immigrants, the Panama Canal, and Trump’s negotiation tactics.

“Trust the process,” he told his followers, echoing his message after yesterday’s market collapse.

But he’s not the only steadfast Trumper who is trying to will the markets up and failing. This morning, crypto czar David Sacks declared, “Black Monday hoax is over.”

Black Monday Hoax is over. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) April 8, 2025

“Now down 4.6% since the tweet,” wrote a respondent.

And while there is always tomorrow, the market has been dropping for over a month and a half.

