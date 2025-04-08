Federal Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Dan Bongino is getting a team of personal bodyguards. In response, liberals online are demanding Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to block it.

Featured Video

The FBI recently issued a call seeking agents to serve voluntarily as bodyguards for Bongino, marking the first time a deputy director would have a full-time, multi-agent security detail, according to NBC News.

A full-time security detail for Bongino could include up to 20 agents, the report stated, adding that the FBI’s request was for “temporary duty assignments,” meaning the bodyguard team would consist of a rotating group of agents who temporarily leave their regular duties.

But many critics of the Trump administration don’t think the ex-Fox News commentator needs that kind of protection—and they’re calling on DOGE to stop it.

Advertisement

“Where’s DOGE??” commented one ResistLib X account.

“ATTN @DOGE,” another commenter wrote in response to NBC News’ report.

“Hey @DOGE delete this waste in @FBI spending,” echoed someone else.

Advertisement

“Wouldn’t that come under excessive government waste?” wrote another person.

Supporters of Bongino counter that increased security is necessary due to heightened risk.

“Does Bongino, bc of his high profile as a MAGA media personality, face a greater threat level than previous FBI deputy directors? -Of course he does,” remarked one commenter.

“Dan was receiving multiple death threats long before being appointed to the FBI,” agreed one reply. “He often said so on his radio show. Had to have security wherever he went and at his home.”

Advertisement

Bongino, however, according to the report, has opted to be accompanied by bodyguards even when inside secure FBI facilities, such as its headquarters.

Previous deputy directors were qualified by the FBI to carry a handgun for protection instead of a full having a full security detail, which Bongino opted against.

Concluded one critic who tagged DOGE: “…and THIS is his job? To protect himself? #FireHisAss”

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.