GiveSendGo’s refusal to remove page for Black teen accused of murder enrages the right

The family of the 17-year-old boy who is accused of killing Austin Metcalf at a track meet has raised over $238,000 on the Christian crowdsourcing site GiveSendGo to the dismay of many conservatives online.

Karmelo Anthony was charged with fatally stabbing Metcalf, 17, in Texas on April 2.

In the week since, Anthony’s family has stated on multiple occasions that their son couldn’t have attacked Metcalf.

The GiveSendGo campaign suggests that “the narrative (around Anthony) being spread is false, unjust, and harmful.”

Metcalf allegedly told Anthony, a senior at Centennial High School, he was sitting in the wrong section during a track meet in Frisco, Texas. Anthony then allegedly drew a knife and fatally stabbed Memorial High School junior Metcalf in his chest.

According to witnesses, the two did not know each other. First responders performed CPR and administered a blood transfusion, but Metcalf died of his injuries, according to the police report.

Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder by the Frisco Police Department. When the arresting officer said that he had the “alleged suspect (in custody),” Anthony reportedly said, “I’m not alleged. I did it.”

The fundraiser for the defense of a Black suspect, particularly on a site that is used by many right-wingers, has drawn furious responses online.

GiveSendGo became popular on the right when it hosted fundraisers for figures like neo-Nazis and white supremacists who were booted off more mainstream sites.

But online, the same grace isn’t being extended to Anthony’s family.

“A line has been crossed, and it’s not going to be pretty,” posted @SaltyGirl09 on X. “Shame on @GiveSendGo for allowing this.”

A line has been crossed, and it’s not going to be pretty.



Shame on @GiveSendGo for allowing this



The Give-Send-Go campaign for Karmelo Anthony is approaching $150,000 as Black Lives Matter activists unite to advocate for Karmelo Anthony, a 17-year-old who of fatally stabbing… pic.twitter.com/cA72u8GpeJ — 𝕊𝔸𝕃𝕋𝕐 𝔾𝕀ℝ𝕃 (@SaltyGirl09) April 7, 2025

Daily Dot reached out to the communications team at GiveSendGo for comment.

While conservatives online fumed about raising money for an alleged murderer, the family created the campaign for support “during this challenging and difficult time” and not specifically for legal fees.

The description on GiveSendGo, which was written by Anthony’s family, does not mention court costs.

Many of the donors on the page listed their contributions as a part of “prayers for the family.”

One anonymous donor, who gave $25, said that as a “mother of a son,” “this could happen to any of us, no one is exempt.”

However, others cited legal costs in their donations.

“I am a firm believer in innocence until proven guilty,” another anonymous giver posted. “Since this has been politicized, we must now help this young man get a fair trial.”

In an interview with the New York Post, Anthony’s father, Andrew Anthony, said his son was a “good kid” who worked two jobs and was an A-student. He insisted that his son did not instigate the fatal fight.

The family’s lawyers released a statement on Monday indicating that Anthony and his family “are sincerely saddened that a life was lost and offer their condolences to the family of Austin Metcalf.”

But enraged posters continued to flag the page. The backlash even reached the CEO of GiveSendGo, with posts on X tagging him, asking to take down the page.

“Take down Karmelo Anthony’s fundraiser. He is a murderer. He admitted to it,” @teddysXpage wrote to Wells. “If you support criminals (1st degree murderers specifically) you should just come out and say it so normal people can avoid using such a hate filled platform that is allowing more hate to be spread.”

Take down Karmelo Anthony’s fundraiser. He is a murderer. He admitted to it. If you support criminals (1st degree murderers specifically) you should just come out and say it so normal people can avoid using such a hate filled platform that is allowing more hate to be spread. — Teddy 🇺🇸 (@teddysXpage) April 6, 2025

Wells defended the fundraiser, citing Anthony’s right to a fair trial.

It’s not the first time his platform has been used to raise money for alleged killers. And those didn’t those draw significant backlash on the right

When pages for Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense popped up in the wake of his 2020 shooting of Black Lives Matter protesters, conservative figures, including numerous current and former cops, flocked to it.

But its defense of the right was instantly forgotten online.

“You’re leaving it up to appease the leftist mob,” wrote an X user.

“Interesting take but no still wrong,” Wells replied.

The position comes in contrast to GoFundMe, which on Tuesday removed a page for Anthony.

The site said in a statement on Medium that “GoFundMe’s Terms of Service prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes.”

Fundraisers for Rittenhouse were similarly kicked off GoFundMe when they popped up after the 2020 shooting, though now GoFundMe is being praised on the right.

“I never thought there’d be a day where I’m giving kudos to gofundme and criticizing give send go, but that day is now,” posted @Domination2030 on X. “They should definitely disband this karmelo Anthony funding. This guy confessed to murder you dopes.’

