Musk drops childish slur on Trump trade adviser over Tesla critique

Disagreements within the White House over President Donald Trump’s dramatic global tariffs spilled over to social media Tuesday morning, as Elon Musk attacked Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro with a series of angry tweets and childish name-calling.

Featured Video

Musk made unsuccessful appeals to Trump to reverse the new tariffs, the Washington Post reported on Monday, as the stock market cratered. He also promoted the idea of “creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America” in an interview over the weekend.

Navarro, a staunch protectionist, believes Musk is just trying to safeguard his personal business interests at Tesla.

“He sells cars,” Navarro said of Musk in a Fox News interview on Sunday, alleging that much of Tesla’s supply chain comes from abroad. “That’s what he does.”

Advertisement

Navarro doubled down on Monday in another interview on CNBC, calling Musk a “car assembler” rather than a “car manufacturer.”

PETER NAVARRO ON ELON MUSK:



“We all understand in the White House (and the American people understand) that Elon’s a car manufacturer. But he’s not a car manufacturer — He’s a car assembler.



In many cases, if you go to his Texas plant, a good part of the engines that he gets… pic.twitter.com/mkp1wRGcvX — Ron Pragides  (@mrp) April 8, 2025

The second interview appeared to set off Musk, who went on a name-calling tirade against Navarro on X.

“Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false,” Musk began.

Advertisement

“Tesla has the most American-made cars,” he added, tagging the @IfindRetards X account, which Musk often loops in on posts that displease him. “Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks.”

Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks. @IfindRetards @RealPNavarro https://t.co/gECgtZt5Sc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2025

Musk then “corrected” a tweet defending him from MAGA influencer Mario Nawfal.

“*Peter Retarrdo,” the billionaire chimed in.

Advertisement

Democrats immediately seized on the name-calling to criticize Trump’s tariff policies.

“He called him a moron,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a Senate floor speech this afternoon. “Their plan is so crazy, so controversial, that this administration cannot get its act together with them calling names.”

.@SenSchumer: “The chaos within the Trump administration was shown a few minutes ago when Elon Musk called Peter Navarro, the chief architect of these tariffs, ‘a moron.’ That’s Musk’s word. He called him a moron. Their plan is so crazy, so controversial, that this administration… pic.twitter.com/1aCPhDUKyv — CSPAN (@cspan) April 8, 2025

In fairness to Navarro, the fallout from Trump’s tariffs and the Department of Government Efficiency’s controversial efforts to slash government spending have hit Musk’s wallet.

Advertisement

Tesla’s share price has plummeted more than 40% since the beginning of the year, helping reduce Musk’s net worth to a measly $300 billion.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly said that the administration wasn’t concerned about the spat.

“Whatever,” she said, according to CNBC reporter Eamon Javors. “We are the most transparent administration in history, expressing our disagreements in public.”

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.