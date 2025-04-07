Having already coined “covfefe” and “bigly,” President Donald Trump now added another word to the English language: “Panican.”

Trump told Americans in a post to Truth Social that they must remain “Strong, Courageous, and Patient” as the results of his newly implemented tariffs will be “GREATNESS.”

He added they should not be “weak and stupid,” or as he called it, “a PANICAN.”

“The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO,” Trump wrote. “Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!).”

The stock market has been plummeting as trade uncertainty rises in the wake of Trump’s newly implemented tariffs, which this weekend drew backlash from his own prominent supporters.

DOGE chief and tech billionaire Elon Musk went against Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro while speaking at a panel, suggesting that there needs to be a “zero-tariff situation” between the U.S. and Europe, “effectively creating a free trade zone.”

On Sunday, MAGA billionaire Bill Ackman also posted that while the country supports “fixing a global system of tariffs that has disadvantaged the country,” Trump has to call for a “90-day time out” on the “massive and disproportionate tariffs on our friends and our enemies alike.”

“The President has an opportunity on Monday to call a time out and have the time to execute on fixing an unfair tariff system,” Ackman posted. “Alternatively, we are heading for a self-induced, economic nuclear winter, and we should start hunkering down. May cooler heads prevail.”

The country is 100% behind the president on fixing a global system of tariffs that has disadvantaged the country. But, business is a confidence game and confidence depends on trust.



President @realDonaldTrump has elevated the tariff issue to the most important geopolitical… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 6, 2025

The administration announced a 10% tax on all imported goods from 180 countries as well as reciprocal tariffs on dozens of trading partners last week. On Monday, Trump escalated tensions again by threatening to impose additional tariffs on China after the country said it would retaliate against U.S. tariffs, claiming it would restore imbalances within the American manufacturing industry.

“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately.”

Within the first 30 minutes of the trading day on Monday, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 dropped over 2%. As of 1pm ET, the NASDAQ was down by 1.4%.

Since Trump took office, the Dow has dropped 5,649.05 points, the S&P is down 1,060.33 points, and NASDAQ has fallen 4,756.39 points.

The market collapse even got its own branding, albeit from Trump opponents, who called today’s plummet “Orange Monday.”

But Trump has continued to defend his tariff plans. He posted on Truth Social that the tariffs and stock market volatility are all a part of “an economic revolution” that the U.S. “will win.”

“HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic,” Trump posted.

Unless that is, the so-called “Panicans” win.

One user on Reddit, @diretymac09, retorted that “Trump is a PainInMyAssican.”

Others noted Trump’s campaign efforts didn’t mention any potential pain from tariffs.

“Funny, this new party was not around when he was campaigning. I don’t remember having to be ‘strong’ as being a prerequisite for his agenda,” @joyfullsoul posted to the subreddit thread r/trumptweets. “Best I can recall everything was going to be fixed on day 1 but maybe I am just being a panican.”

On X, user @LA_Karma1 pointed out that Trump seems to be talking about his own party.

“He’s calling his MAGA voters who are worried and scared, PANICAN (which he has determined is a new party),” they wrote, highlighting that Trump was essentially calling Musk, Ackman, and other supporters weak and stupid. “WOW!” they added.

But others were more worried, given the lack of creativity in the moniker. @Whatapityonyou wrote that Trump “knows he’s fucked.”

“You can tell because the best insult he could come up with is ‘panican’ (??),” they wrote.

