AOC didn’t collect her dead grandma’s Social Security checks

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has been accused of cashing in her dead grandmother’s Social Security checks for the past 14 years. Accused by whom, you ask? Well, a website whose sole function is to troll conservative conspiracy theorists.



The claim, published on Wednesday by a website known as “The Dunning-Kruger Times,” alleged that AOC “is facing scrutiny over her family’s alleged 14.5-year ‘oversight’ of depositing her deceased grandmother’s Social Security checks.”



“That’s right––just a little bookkeeping mix-up,” the article said. “Who among us hasn’t accidentally cashed a $3,400 check every single month for a decade and a half? It’s not like that adds up to over half a million dollars or anything. Oops!”



Despite the website openly stating that its content is satirical, the story quickly went viral on platforms such as Facebook among right-wing users.

Satire post dupes right-wingers online

In one post on X, the story racked up more than 4,000 shares after being promoted by a pro-Trump account.



“Wow that is a big check,” one user said in response. “I have worked 50 years and paid in, and that check is bigger than mine will be. How is that possible?”



Others immediately called for an investigation to be brought against the New York representative.



“@AOC I hope the @TheJusticeDept and @FBIDDBongino look into this crime, I mean for your grandmother’s sake and legacy,” another added.



Yet, as is nearly always the case, had those upset about the claim made an effort to verify it, they would have almost certainly found out that none of it was true.

The website makes it clear it’s satire… and yet the AOC post spread among right-wingers

For starters, the name of the website spreading the claim should have been a clue. The Dunning-Kruger effect refers to a questionable phenomenon in which an individual is ignorant of their own ignorance.



Beyond that, the website repeatedly points out that none of its content can be trusted.



The website’s about section notes that it is part of a well-known satire network run by a company known as “America’s Last Line of Defense.” Its founder, a self-described liberal named Christopher Blair, has been fooling conservatives for years.



So if your MAGA uncle complains about Social Security and AOC next time you see him, make sure to let him down softly.

