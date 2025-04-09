‘Money can’t buy brain’: Elon Musk mercilessly trolled during ‘Path of Exile’ live stream

Footage of billionaire Elon Musk ending a livestream amid cyberbullying has gone viral across social media.

The video, which was originally streamed to X on Saturday, showed Musk playing the video game Path of Exile 2 while aboard a flight on his private jet, calling it a Starlink internet continuity test.

The trolling began within minutes after Musk, who once falsely claimed to be one of the game’s best players, repeatedly died while on the hardest difficulty.

elon musk spotted on the verge of tears while live streaming pic.twitter.com/eMdKzehwB9 — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) April 8, 2025

One initial comment called on Musk to “please jerk off mr trump so he dies of a heart attack.” Soon after, countless other gamers joined in by spamming the chat with similar remarks.

“YOU WILL ALWAYS FEEL INSECURE AND IT WILL NEVER GO AWAY,” one user said.

Another user trolled Musk while posing as Ashley St. Clair, the conservative influencer who claims to have had a child with the billionaire.

“Elon. It’s me, Ashley St. Claire,” the user wrote. “I have no other means of contacting you so I bought PoE2 early access. Please pay your child support. Thank you Elon.”

Others ridiculed the current state of Musk’s company Tesla, which has seen its stocks plummet in recent months due in large part to the billionaire’s erratic behavior.

“ELON HOW IS IT POSSIBLE TO LOOK THIS DUMB AND UGLY WHY IS UR TESLA COMPANY FALLING APART AHAAHAAHAAH! WHAT HAPPENED BUDDY?” the commenter wrote.

Musk’s involvement in slashing federal jobs under President Donald Trump’s administration was also mentioned.

“You ruined the country just like you ruined all of your marriages,” another added.

Musk eventually responded to the ridicule by claiming that there were “a lot of retards” in the chat.

Many users sported nicknames such as “ELON_IS_A_PEEDOPHILE” and “ELON_MUSK_IS_PATHETIC” during the ridicule, which also included statements such as “YOU HAVE NO FRIENDS AND YOU WILL DIE ALONE.”

“Money can’t buy brain,” said another.

Eventually, Musk’s stream ended after his WiFi reportedly cut out. While some claimed Musk deleted the stream, it’s still available on a broadcast page.

And users were quick to upload it to platforms such as Reddit and YouTube.

