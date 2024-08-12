Gropyers launch all-out meme war on Trump’s campaign team

If you logged on to Truth Social this morning, the top trends weren’t praising former President Donald Trump or criticizing his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Instead, they called his campaign manager and senior adviser traitors to America.

Welcome to Groyper War 2.

A typical post under the hashtag dubbed the duo, Susan Wiles and Chris LaCivita, secret saboteurs working to sink Trump’s campaign.

“Our goal is to fire #TraitorWiles and #TraitorLaCivita to save this campaign from the foreign monied interests, the lobbyists, the Never Trumpers, the neocons, and the swamp creatures,” said one.

“Trumps campaign advisors are never Trumpers trying to sabotage him by going after unwinnable demographics instead of appealing to his base!!! Neocon nevertrumpers hijacking trumps campaign are lying to @realdonaldtrump and us!! They are actively sabotaging trump!” read another.

While Trump’s campaign seemed poised to cruise to victory just 30 days ago, a series of events have shaken the faithful, panicked by Harris’ ascendency in both polls and the national consciousness. Fearful of losing, the Gropyers want to wrest Trump’s campaign away from mainstream Republicans and back to its far-right roots.

Groypers start a meme war against Trump’s campaign staff

The movement kicked off Friday when white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whose fans dubbed themselves Groypers—a play on Pepe the Frog—called them to battle.

“Dare I say it … I am declaring a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign until we can figure out what the hell is going on … you have alienated us, you have ignored us, you don’t listen to our concerns, we have been left behind,” he said, referencing issues with the campaign on Israel and immigration. “What about Americans? What about young white men?”

“And this time, we’re going all out,” asking his base to bring the energy with memes, edits, replies, and trolls starting today.

Truly the stuff that would strike fear in the hearts of any soldier.

The posters seemed to have settled on an old LaCivita Twitter like from 2020, to prove he’s insufficiently loyal.

You are a clown so I’m addressing this to anyone who views your post.



Guys like Chris LaCivita who basically hate Trump and everything his movement stands for are now in control of his campaign and are purging it of the loyalists who have been there since 2015/16. pic.twitter.com/fq5x50kY4E — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) July 5, 2024

“Twitter locked @realDonaldTrump for 12 hours. Now the Cabinet needs to lock him down for the next 14 days. #25thAmenment now,” reads the 2020 tweet from Barbara Comstock which LaCivita allegedly liked.

Others just made stuff up.

“I think it’s time to break out the big guns… it time to call Chris LaCivita a ‘ChiCom,’” wrote @exonmobile, riffing on recent accusations about Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, having alleged secret ties to China.

Why are AI frogs marching to battle? Welcome to Groyper War 2

As for Wiles, they latched onto her plan to attract Hispanic voters to Trump, highlighting a quote of hers being OK with losing the “Karen” vote.

A great number of the posts are in replies to Trump, which… maybe he’s checking.

But the real successes are in the AI memes of frogs wearing military uniforms.

Look at these guys go.

About 2,000 members joined the group “GROYPER WAR THE FINAL BATTLE.” In it, they’ve turned on Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) who was once a darling of the movement.

Over the weekend, Vance called Fuentes, who once dined with Trump, a “total loser.”

In response, Fuentes joked about Vance’s flip on Trump.

“Today JD Vance disavowed me on two different tv shows,” he wrote. “So I look forward to his complete endorsement in 2-4 years.

However, the war isn’t one sided. Trump fans on the site are firing back, trying to flag frog accounts that just joined the site over Fuentes’ call to action.

According to the Groypers, Groyper War 1 consisted of the far-right movement booing Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump Jr. at public events, making that a more active hot war than whatever this is.

But back then, there was no AI image generators. It’s the kind of frightening leap in technology that, like the jump in firepower from World War 1 to 2, could lead to truly widescale destruction.

Or not.

