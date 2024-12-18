‘I often sent funds to women’: Matt Gaetz’s preemptive defense against House Ethics report raises lots of eyebrows

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz is preemptively defending himself ahead of the forthcoming release of the House Ethics report on its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and obstruction.

Gaetz resigned from Congress after being selected by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as attorney general, though he later withdrew from consideration, stating he did not want his confirmation hearings to distract from the incoming administration.

At the time, Gaetz had been investigated by the Ethics committee and was facing the imminent release of the committee’s report. The panel had initially opted not to release the report after his resignation from Congress but quietly reversed course this week.

In late November, a hacker obtained documents under seal with the Ethics committee and Department of Justice, which separately investigated the allegations but concluded its probe without charging Gaetz.

Those hacked files reportedly contain sworn testimony from a woman who said she had sex with Gaetz in 2017 when she was 17, as well as testimony from a witness corroborating that account.

It’s not clear what exactly is contained in the committee report—but Gaetz’s post trying to get ahead of it indicates he thinks it will reference the allegations of sex trafficking and sexual relations with a minor.

“The Biden/Garland DOJ spent years reviewing allegations that I committed various crimes. I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED,” Gaetz began his post on Wednesday. “Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me. Then, the very ‘witnesses’ DOJ deemed not-credible were assembled by House Ethics to repeat their claims absent any cross-examination or challenge from me or my attorneys.”

“I’ve had no chance to ever confront any accusers,” he said. “I’ve never been charged. I’ve never been sued.”

Gaetz went on to criticize that since he is no longer a member of Congress, he will not have an opportunity to rebut the report.

He then appeared to reference the allegations that he used Venmo to pay women who testified in the probes into him, but denied the accusation that he paid for sex.

“In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated – even some I never dated but who asked,” he said. “I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court – which is why no such claim was ever made in court.”

“My 30’s were an era of working very hard – and playing hard too. It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life,” he continued. “I live a different life now. But at least I didn’t vote for CR’s [government funding bills] that fuck over the country!”

Critics online are delighting in Gaetz’s post, with users reveling in “the panic.”

“The report must be really bad. Merry Christmas!” replied one anti-Trump account.

“Matt Gaetz is having a very rough day, folks,” said another person.

“He’s nervous and I love it,” wrote someone else.

