Fake tweet attempts to link Marjorie Taylor Greene to Capitol riot pipe bombs

A viral tweet this week appeared to show a screenshot of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) insinuating that she wasn’t responsible for planting pipe bombs in Washington, D.C. But the politician hasn’t been linked to the incident and the screenshot was entirely fake.

The rumor began spreading on Wednesday after the Twitter user @OMGno2trump shared a screenshot which purported to show Greene denying involvement in placing pipe bombs outside of the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee on January 5, just before the Capitol riot.

“People can’t really be convicted on such flimsy evidence as ‘having a similar gait’ or ‘owning the identical shoes’ or ‘being in DC and not having any alibi for that time’ can they?!” the fake tweet reads. “I don’t recognize this America.”

As of Friday morning, the tweet with the screenshot of the fake Greene tweet was still online. It has been shared more than 2,500 times.

The fabricated tweet appeared just one day after numerous Twitter users began suggesting, without evidence, that Greene matched the description of the pipe bomb suspect.

“Same gait, same left arm swing, same dropped left shoulder, shoes look the same, dark pants – same length…” one Twitter user wrote on Tuesday. “Is Marjorie Taylor Greene the pipe bomber? See video below, too.”

PolitiTweet, a service which tracks tweets deleted by politicians, shows no evidence that the lawmaker ever made any remarks denying ties to the pipe bomb incident. PolitWoops, a similar tweet monitoring service from ProPublica that tracks deleted tweets, likewise shows no evidence Greene ever made such a statement.

In a statement to the fact-checking outlet Lead Stories, a spokesperson for Greene denied the legitimacy of the screenshot.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Twitter user @OMGno2trump, who appears to be the original source of the screenshot, to inquire how they came across the image and whether they intended to issue a correction. The Twitter user defended the tweet, claiming that the tweet was a “work of satire.”

“As a work of satire I believe it does a good job of demonstrating the mentality of MTG and many other radical right-wing nut cases and conspiracy theory pundits,” they said.

The Twitter user, who did not answer questions on where the screenshot originated from, has not issued any follow up tweets labeling the screenshot as satirical.