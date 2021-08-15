LAPD criticized for calling out antifa—but not the Proud Boys—in Instagram post about violent anti-vax protest

The Los Angeles Police Department is facing scathing criticism after a social media post framed a clash at a “medical freedom” protest as between “Antifa and people gathered for the permitted event.”

Hundreds of people showed up at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates. They carried signs against vaccines, against masks, and in support of Donald Trump. Dozens of counterprotestors showed up in response, and some violent clashes occurred.

One video taken by a journalist shows a bunch of men screaming “fuck antifa” lining up and eventually charging at the counterprotestors, punching, kicking, and trying to rip their masks off and destroy their property. At least one person involved was identified as a member of the far-right Proud Boys.

WTF is happening?



Journalists assaulted in DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES by Proud Boy Adam Kiefer, Capitol rioter Tony Moon, and antivaxxer Roman Gilbert from Covina. The Domestic Terrorism continues, because Trump and his cult members in congress are still free.pic.twitter.com/xiZAMrvLBM — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) August 15, 2021

“Anti-vaxx” / Proud Boys rally in Los Angeles off to a great start. pic.twitter.com/mMAQxfwfxw — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 14, 2021

At some point during the “protest,” reporter Frank Stoltze says he was assaulted by a group of men. The Los Angeles Times reported that anti-mask protestors were seen screaming and kicking at him, and that he told police officers he was assaulted while attempting to conduct an interview.

Something happened to me today that’s never happened in 30 yrs of reporting. In LA. ⁦@LAist⁩ I was shoved, kicked and my eyeglasses were ripped off of my face by a group of guys at a protest – outside City Hall during an anti-vax Recall ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ Pro Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/6s2Jfm8Xrg — Frank Stoltze (@StoltzeFrankly) August 15, 2021

Another man was transported to the hospital after being stabbed during a clash between protestors and counterprotestors, AP reports. It is not immediately clear who enacted the violence against this person, although several accounts from the ground claimed the Proud Boys were stabbing people.

LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going. pic.twitter.com/0UwCgN55mJ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 14, 2021

Today is the third stabbing in Los Angeles in the last five weeks by the Bakersfield Proud Boys. https://t.co/Zh0ONJNgKv — Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 14, 2021

A proud boy stabbed someone at a violent anti-vax “rally” in LA, and the LAPD just let it happen. I know folks want to think we voted out fascism, but seems like the right didn’t get the memo. https://t.co/2FZPWysLRf — Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) August 14, 2021

Despite multiple reports from people on the ground that the Proud Boys were there and instigating violence, the LAPD opted to word their Instagram remarks about the clashes in a way that suggested antifa was to blame—and didn’t acknowledge the reported presence of Proud Boys while painting the anti-mask protestors in a neutral light.

“We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out between Antifa and people gathered for the permitted event,” reads the Instagram caption.

This is some right wing white nationalist bullshit spin here on the @LAPDHQ Instagram page. #Antifa? pic.twitter.com/IODFPsBctr — Brian Guest (@brguest20) August 15, 2021

The apparent bias and misleading remarks sparked outrage among Angelenos, but some aren’t at all surprised that the LAPD would try to spin things in this manner.

“LAPD is currently on Instagram blaming the fight on ‘Antifa,'” wrote @PplsCityCouncil. “Which is funny because right before the right wingers shouted ‘FUCK ANTIFA’ before attacking counter protestors.”

LAPD is on the wrong side of history. Obviously affiliated with Proud Boys. #DOJ needs to step in. https://t.co/gBfQi8tDpT — peaceplay (@peaceplay) August 15, 2021

Pretty much correct. The @LAPDHQ stood with proud boys facing antifa. And when proud boys attacked, they STILL faced and encircled “Antifa”. The back the blue chants …until I kill you at #Jan6thInsurrection still playing out. #LAPDFailure @TheJusticeDept @FBI should investigate — Marilyn Weingartner (@Weingar2Marilyn) August 15, 2021

So LAPD is being pretty clear about what side they’re on. Man did the proud boys write this? https://t.co/QA9shXsvXA — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 15, 2021

LAPD claims “antifa” is responsible for violence at the anti-mask, anti-vaxx protest full of proud boys and other white supremacists. Cops and klan go hand in hand. pic.twitter.com/yCPXD3nYfA — NoHoLogan (@NoHoLogan) August 14, 2021

The LAPD was similarly blasted by people who claimed officers didn’t do anything to stop violence from the Proud Boys when it was happening right in front of them. The incident intensified the beliefs among some folks who say the LAPD needs to be defunded because they aren’t actually serving and protecting.

Tony Moon, the proud boy seen assaulting a reporter and screaming “unmask them all” in front of LAPD headquarters, thanks the department for allowing his mayhem. Previously, Moon acknowledged that he participated in storming the US Capitol on January 6th. He hasn’t been arrested. pic.twitter.com/iFHWp8NJFT — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 15, 2021

And the LAPD arrives and protects them and not the journalist and other citizens!! WTF is up with that @LAPDHQ — JaybirdH (@JaybirdHopper) August 15, 2021

the LAPD allowing the proud boys to attack people and then doing nothing to punish the people doing the attacking after the fact is like a microcosm of what happened on january 6th – we will see a lot of this kind of cooperation going forward. but who will fight for us? — fighting the forever coup (@benFranklin2018) August 15, 2021

Mainstream reporters – members of the press were attacked by the Proud Boys today. You hear what @LAPDHQ says about “Antifa” or far-left extremists but they sat back and let this happen. Please remember this in your reporting. https://t.co/k8ecEnIMmB — People's City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) August 15, 2021

The LAPD are not serving or protecting the community today they apparently are there to serve and protect violent proud boys and attack journalists. Dangerous supremacists have infiltrated the force this is a big problem — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 15, 2021

Interestingly, the LAPD Twitter account made no mention of antifa in an otherwise identical post to the one on Instagram, writing simply that “a fight broke out”—although the difference may simply be a result of the Twitter character limit not permitting the additional placement of blame on antifa.

The Daily Dot reached out to the LAPD about these post discrepancies and the reported presence of Proud Boys at yesterday’s rally.

