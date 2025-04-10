Sticker Mule scrubs pro-Trump posts from Instagram

Sticker Mule, an online sticker merchandising firm that blew up in the public eye with a blast email to its entire customer base following an assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, appears to have cleared its Instagram account of any political support.

The missing content was first noted by Bluesky user @kwatrousceramics, who claimed that the sticker company not only “scrubbed all their pro-trump posts,” but was “deleting comments that bring it up fast af,” flagging a comment of hers that she said had been removed.

@kwatrousceramics called out Sticker Mule’s co-founder and CEO Anthony Constantino, who openly pushed his support for Trump in the 2024 election on social media, in news outlets, and on an extremely large billboard.

“This is ur reminder they had a 100+ foot pro-trump sign installed on their building just 6 months ago,” Kinnaley posted. “NO TAKE BACKS, ANTHONY. WE MEMBA.”

So Sticker Mule scrubbed all their pro-trump posts from their insta and they’re deleting comments that bring it up fast af. This is ur reminder they had a 100+ foot pro-trump sign installed on their building just 6 months ago. NO TAKE BACKS, ANTHONY. WE MEMBA. — Kristen Kinnaley (@kwatrousceramics.bsky.social) 2025-04-08T16:19:09.203Z

The Daily Dot was unable to confirm exactly when Sticker Mule took down its Instagram posts.

Sticker Mule was a popular online business before it infuriated many of its customers with Constantino’s political—specifically pro-Trump—discourse in the wake of the July assassination attempt.

He wrote an email from the company to its customers in response to the first assassination attempt Trump faced in Butler, Pennsylvania. The email, with the subject line “Trump 2024,” said that he did not “care what your political views are but the hate for Trump and his supporters has gone too far.”

Sticker Mule further stoked backlash by replying to comments and sharing customer emails.

A similar message was shared on Sticker Mule’s Instagram on July 15, two days after the assassination attempt, but is no longer visible. The Daily Dot reached out to Sticker Mule for comment.

Some also added they received a marketing email from Sticker Mule earlier this week, even after previously unsubscribing, accusing the company of trying to dupe customers into coming back

Very bold of them to try to act like they were pro-trump and sent out that huge trunp email last November. I still have that email + how he swapped someone’s order for trumpy merch w/o notice to show folks when we discuss production. — Yuzu (18+) (@yuzufurry.bsky.social) 2025-04-09T17:19:19.929Z

But the deleted posts don’t square with Constantino’s current political moves, complicating the matter.

Constantino was plotting a run for Congress—with his agenda on Sticker Mule’s site along with a “Make New York Great Again” magnet.

He hoped to take the seat Rep Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) would have vacated had Trump not pulled her nomination as UN ambassador.

Constantino even hired “President Trump’s pollster to give my campaign credible data.”

Constantino paid $59,000 for a poll that showed him winning a special election in Stefanik’s district.

That’s not his only connection to Trump, though.

Constantino, who is the sole owner of Sticker Mule, erected a 100-foot-wide, 12-foot-tall glowing “VOTE FOR TRUMP” sign in downtown Amsterdam, New York.

The sign stood atop the headquarters of Sticker Mule and was unveiled in a lighting ceremony that went ahead despite the town’s mayor’s concerns that it was against code and would pose a distraction to passing motorists.

Constantino said it was a part of free speech and unity.

Sticker Mule previously had Instagram posts and Reels about the sign, including one that described the story behind the billboard on Oct. 7. A post from Oct. 21, asked Instagram users, “Did our ‘Vote for Trump’ sign change the election?”

A month earlier, on Sept. 7, there was a video from Constantino on the page addressing “all the fans and haters” to explain his political and marketing stance.

On Feb. 20, Sticker Mule also posted to Instagram a “STATEMENT ON TRUMP LANDSLIDE.”

Those all appear removed. But on other social channels, support remains.

Constantino previously said he was speaking out because “far too many influential people stay silent because they do the risk-reward calculation and fear retaliation.”

“America loves Trump. His leadership delivered a landslide victory and an outpouring of bipartisanship support,” said Constantino in a press release two months ago.

