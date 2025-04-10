Right-wing influencer Benny Johnson is catching flak online after changing his tune on President Donald Trump’s proposed, sweeping tariffs, which have now largely been paused for the next three months.

Johnson was among the Trump fans downplaying concerns about Trump’s tariffs as the stock market tanked and a recession loomed, telling his followers last week that “losing money means nothing.”

“Digital ones and zeroes. In the end, you won’t miss any of it,” Johnson continued. “Losing your country costs you everything. You will never get that back. Your kids will be slaves to foreign powers who hate us.”

His statement echoed the sentiments of other right-wingers who encouraged people to be unbothered by potential economic consequences, such as one conservative who denounced consumerism in the name of supporting tariffs.

But now that Trump has reversed course—at least temporarily—Johnson is boasting about the stock market rebounding.

“U.S. stock market adds $4 TRILLION in the past 10 minutes,” Johnson wrote on Wednesday, before mocking disappointed “panicans,” Trump’s new insult for “weak and stupid people” panicking over his tariff proposal.

U.S. stock market adds $4 TRILLION in the past 10 minutes.



Panicans right now: 😢 pic.twitter.com/Wm2xuiGVMQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 9, 2025

Johnson’s praise for the post-tariff pause stock market jump quickly drew mockery from critics, who pointed out that its sentiment appeared to contradict what Johnson had expressed the week prior about losing money not being a big deal.

“But wait Benny I thought money was merely digital ones and zeros,” replied liberal commentator Brian Tyler Cohen.

“Money is good now,” joked journalist Sam Stein.

“Benny Johnson went from saying we shouldn’t care that massively high tariffs had crashed the market because ‘losing money costs you nothing’ to exulting that lifting the massively high tariffs led the market to spike,” derided another commenter. “Not a serious person.”

Quipped another critic: “5 days ago moneys was merely digital ones and zeroes. Now suddenly the stock market is this masterful triumph.”

“Benny I thought it was good to lose money,” added someone else.

Others pointed out that despite the market’s swift jump in the wake of Trump’s tariff pause, the S&P 500, NASDAQ, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all remain well below where they stood prior to Trump’s initial tariff announcement.

“The market is back up (still net down) because Trump said he would pause the tariffs that led the market to be down in the first place,” one person said in response to Johnson’s take. “Truly 8D chess.”

Asked someone else of Johnson, “What made it go down in the first place?”

