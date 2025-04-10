China’s official X accounts go scorched earth on Trump tariffs

As the Trump administration intensifies its tariff showdown with China, Chinese diplomatic offices have grown fiery on X, using memes, emojis, and straightforward propaganda to warn Americans about the costs of a potential trade war.

A partial or even total decoupling of the world’s two largest economies has been looking increasingly likely in recent weeks, with President Donald Trump’s most recent executive order raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%.

Both the Trump administration and China’s ruling Communist Party have shown an appetite for negotiations.

“China’s position is clear and consistent: The door to talks is open,” Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said Thursday.

But China’s U.S. diplomatic mission, much like Trump himself, has also taken to social media both to urge the U.S. to drop the tariffs and to project strength in the event of a prolonged standoff, demonstrating Chinese officials’ apparent belief that they can persuade English-speaking audiences online.

The social media blitz intensified on April 2, when Trump announced his now-paused tariffs on dozens of global trading partners, including China. On top of more typical diplomatic fare, some of the new posts read like a warning.

“Liberation of Depression?” the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco posted on X, seemingly mocking Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement.

Liberation or Depression? See how the world evaluates Trump’s tariff policy. #thetariffwhirl #ustariff pic.twitter.com/G74Vwb07at — Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco (@ConsulateSan) April 5, 2025

The Consulate followed up that post with charts showing the collapse of Wall Street’s three major stock indexes in response to the tariffs. These posts used the hashtag #thetariffwhirl, which the Chinese state-owned media outlet CGTN has echoed repeatedly.

Tariff Terror Grips Stock Market || Trump’s reciprocal tariffs spark global selloff amid recession fears. #thetariffwhirl #ustariff pic.twitter.com/x8uRLUWGLg — Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco (@ConsulateSan) April 5, 2025

The country’s official government accounts aren’t usually so snippy. Rewind just a few weeks, to late March, and the Chinese Embassy in Washington was tweeting about investments from U.S. corporations, “sky gardens” on luxury apartment balconies in Chengdu, and clean energy advancements.

The accounts are still pumping out that kind of government-approved content about innovation and tourism. But Trump’s tariffs have also forced the Chinese government to go on the offensive, even on an American-owned social media platform that is banned in China.

On Wednesday, the Embassy retweeted a post from Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning with a side-by-side of Trump’s tariffs and China’s zero-tariff policy for select trading partners.

“Whose approach to trade do you like?” Ning asked.

Later in the day, Ning was at it again.

“The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 fueled the Great Depression,” Ning wrote in a post the Embassy retweeted. “Today, Reciprocal Tariffs risk opening the Pandora’s Box again.”

(The Great Depression began with the stock market crash of 1929, months before the Smoot-Hawley Act passed.)

But the taunts and warnings didn’t stop there. Chinese diplomatic accounts have also compared the recent stock market losses to American spending in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and posted an amateurish infographic announcing retaliatory tariffs of their own, which reached 12 million viewers on X.

War in Iraq cost $2 Trillion Dollars

War in Afghanistan cost $2.3 Trillion Dollars

Trade War cost so far $6.6 Trillion Dollars #thetariffwhirl #ustariff pic.twitter.com/Qm59krLb3p — Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco (@ConsulateSan) April 9, 2025

As American policy shifts from across-the-board tariffs to direct saber-rattling with China, whoever runs these X accounts likely has the green light from Beijing, or at least from top diplomats, to go scorched earth.

“We don’t back down,” the Embassy wrote defiantly this morning, retweeting a clip of Mao Zedong.

The statement was about China, but it just as easily could have been about the X account itself.

