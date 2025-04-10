EXCLUSIVE: Laura Loomer is going into business with an anonymous X user—who is @CcpSkipTracer?

Laura Loomer’s X feed is a spray of accusations, claims, and barbs that are increasingly bubbling up at the highest levels of the Trump administration.

Both President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have shared Loomer’s work, pushing reports on alleged enemies and bias in government that the far-right influencer has hyped.

But she doesn’t work alone.

Loomer has been aided by an anonymous researcher, operating behind an X account that lobs remarks about Chinese and Black politicians, public officials and their children, and prominent media figures.

The account’s proprietor isn’t a journalist or opposition research expert, but a middle-aged man from Long Island who has gone from reply guy to Loomer’s business partner.

The two just started a research firm, hoping to turn Loomer’s clout into an actual clientele.

Last week, Loomer met with Trump in the Oval Office to present him with opposition research on National Security Council staffers she wanted removed for their alleged lack of loyalty to the former president. Some of the officials were subsequently fired.

Now, according to a report in Politico, she is actively pitching her new firm to the White House, hoping to secure contracts to vet incoming staffers. Loomer told the Daily Dot the Trump officials have already come to her looking to use the firm.

Loomer is a longtime divisive figure on the far-right, whose access to Trump has been the subject of controversy over the last year.

Lately, she’s been focused on the backlash to Tesla, attempting to tie the protest movement and acts of vandalism to the work of moneyed Democratic activists.

And Musk has enthusiastically responded to her efforts.

The DOGE head recently quoted a post of hers that identified an anti-Tesla activist as behind one of a series of protests across the country, claiming the effort was an attempt to sink Tesla’s stock.

“His track record,” Loomer said, flagging his prior reporting on Tesla, “begs the question, who is paying [him].“

In response to a Fox News story on Musk pushing the astroturf claims, the activist wrote on Bluesky, “this is the longest possible headline for ‘world’s richest man tweets some bullshit.’”

The activist’s name was part of a lengthy list from Loomer and her business partner identifying who she thought was behind each protest.

“LIST AND ORGANIZER DETAILS COMPILED BY @LauraLoomer @CcpSkipTracer @LoomerUnleashed,” she wrote.

Together, Loomer and CcpSkipTracer have created an X Community, a moderated group to “monitor & document all domestic terror attempts to vandalize @Tesla Showrooms,” sharing videos of people allegedly vandalizing Teslas as members attempt to identify alleged perpetrators.

Loomer has long cited CcpSkipTracer, who she has worked with on research to discredit another Trump judge for his family’s politics, call out Democratic activists and politicians, and shame businesses for liberal positions.

The Daily Dot has determined the person behind the CcpSkipTracer account is a Long Island, New York native named Eric Silverstein.

A recent business filing for Loomer’s new opposition research firm, Loomered Strategies, shows Silverstein’s name on the company’s Montana LLC registration, along with Loomer, listing the address of his Long Island home.

The address happens to be near X CEO Linda Yaccarino’s house, a boast CcpSkipTracer has repeatedly noted on his account.

Other identifying details exist online, including identical photos of a dog posted by CcpSkipTracer and Facebook photos from a woman married to an “Eric” online.

Images posted by “Eric’s” wife on Facebook also match images of a home and Teslas shared by CcpSkipTracer online.

And in a recent video discussing CcpSkipTracer’s appearance at a Tesla protest, Loomer called him “Eric.”

The two confirmed Silverstein as being behind CcpSkipTracer and as Loomer’s new “business partner.”

“I’ve known Eric for several years, and he had, you know, an anonymous, online identity,” Loomer said. “But now that the election is over, we’ve decided to partner in a public venture.”

The duo appears to have first worked together during Trump’s New York business fraud case, where Loomer shared an image in March 2024 from what she alleged was the Twitter account of the daughter of the trial’s judge, Juan Merchan, which had a photoshopped image of Trump behind bars as its avatar.

Her post included four screenshots.

Just 14 minutes before she shared them, CcpSkipTracer tagged Loomer with those same four images, re-upping claims of bias by the judge given Merchan’s daughter’s work with Democratic marketing firms, news previously reported by the Gateway Pundit.

“Imagine if her father was the judge,” the account wrote.

Loomer says the two worked together on the scoop.

“We work on stories together, so when I’m working on a story, or I’ve uncovered a story, my staff collaborate with me on my stories,” she said of CcpSkipTracer’s post.

“EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL,” Loomer captioned her own tweet, sharing the images. “An X account belonging to Loren Merchan …. shows her profile picture is President Trump behind bars in a jail cell.”

But the account wasn’t Merchan’s daughter’s. A new account, using the old handle, with a unique user ID, was created days after the Gateway Pundit’s reporting.

Breitbart, covering the story, had noted the original account had been deleted, leaving it available to grab

It only contained several retweets highlighting Merchan’s Democratic ties, as well as the “scandalous” avatar.

The court later agreed with reports debunking the claim.

“The X, formerly Twitter, account being attributed to Judge Merchan’s daughter no longer belongs to her since she deleted it approximately a year ago … It represents the reconstitution, last April, and manipulation of an account she long ago abandoned.”

“Follow: @LoomerUnleashed @CcpSkipTracer Investigative Unit,” Loomer concluded in her post.

CcpSkipTracer then became a regular fixture in her posts and other media, appearing anonymously on her Loomer Unleashed Rumble show.

The two haven’t stopped going after judges presiding over Trump cases, a recurring theme of the duo’s reporting.

A little after midnight on March 17, CcpSkipTracer replied to a viral complaint about Judge James Boasberg, who is overseeing the Trump administration’s deportation cases, saying “Boasberg should be exposed, in the morning.”

That day, Loomer revealed a big ”EXCLUSIVE” on the daughter of Boasberg, noting she worked for a public defenders association and has pronouns in her bio. “She goes by SHE/HER, proving her affiliation with the Left.”

Trump appeared to allude to Loomer’s work later, mentioning Boasberg’s “disqualifying family conflicts”

Lately, Loomer and CcpSkipTracer are focused on protests against Tesla, despite both recently having it out for the tech CEO.

Loomer and Musk briefly feuded in January over H-1B1 visas, as Loomer claimed the program, which Musk backed, broke with Trump’s hardline immigration policy.

And CcpSkipTracer, though he owned a number of Teslas, wasn’t happy with Musk’s X takeover.

“I love my Cybertruck, but I’m requesting that @tesla grant me permission to sell it. As an American, my First Amendment rights are more important than a pickup truck. My neighbor @lindayaX continues to limit and censor my freedom of speech. Hopefully @elonmusk can eventually create a social media platform, without censorship,” he wrote in 2024.

But the two have changed their tune as Tesla has become a proxy tool in the left’s push against DOGE.

Silverstein said that Musk proved himself to the world.

“I had some mixed feelings about Elon Musk, initially. However, he’s proven himself to basically the world. He put himself on the line. He’s really surprised me and I’m very impressed.”

“It transcends personal feelings,” Loomer added of the work, noting her previous spat.

Musk has repeatedly engaged with several Loomer posts about the protests.

On March 9, Loomer posted her and CcpSkipTracer’s shared findings about a New York City Tesla protest, questioning the finances behind it. Musk replied with two exclamation marks at 2 am to Loomer’s post.

Later that month, Loomer posted a clip of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) on a Tesla Takedown mass call, saying her birthday wish was for Musk to be taken down.

“Wow,” Musk opined.

As acts of vandalism and public protest increase, Loomer and CcpSkipTracer have been crowdsourcing information, trying to identify protesters.

The Tesla Takedown Watch group is now home to almost 3,000 members, where they post alleged acts of vandalism against Tesla.

“Let’s find her,” “Make this mom famous,” wrote users in the group about a video that showed a woman possibly keying a Tesla, sharing images of what they thought was her work ID badge and posting screenshots of her children.

CcpSkipTracer also personally visited a Long Island protest on March 15 in a Tesla, filming the trip for Loomer Unleashed.

After being booed by the protesters, the account wrote, “I promptly retreated to a secure, private location, donned a mask, and allowed myself a moment of emotional release.”

Loomer posted CcpSkipTracer’s photos of the protesters, mocking their looks.

CcpSkipTracer accused the protest of being a coordinated action by “paid agitators,” saying he, “observed consistent rhetoric regarding the suggestion that @elonmusk should return to South Africa. It appears that the attendees may be adhering to a shared narrative or coordinated messaging.”

An attendee at that protest denied to the Daily Dot that they were paid to attend: “I wish I got paid to protest as I’m a broke struggling filmmaker living in [New York], but I don’t need to be paid to stand up for others … I’m from Long Island and I definitely was not paid and there were at least a hundred other Long Islanders out there that day who also weren’t paid and I’m sure would be willing to prove it as well.”

Now, Loomer and CcpSkipTracer are riding their wave of Tesla stories into a new venture.

“Excited to announce I’ve launched my own opposition research firm called LOOMERED STRATEGIES. Loomered Strategies is your go to, bi-partisan firm for Executive Level vetting, opposition research and intelligence, rapid response, & your opponent’s worst nightmare,” she posted on March 24.

The CcpSkipTracer account has Loomered Strategies tagged in its X bio. While Silverstein is listed on the corporate registration, Loomer has not publicly mentioned Silverstein or CcpSkipTracer’s role in the venture. However, the X account for Loomered Strategies follows just five people: Musk, Loomer, Loomer Unleashed, an election monitoring start-up CEO, and CcpSkipTracer.

The two hope to attract a range of clients from across the political spectrum. “What’s wrong with being bi-partisan? Loomered Strategies will cater to people of all persuasions who want the best intel,” Loomer wrote on March 25.

Loomer said she hoped she might pick up “moderate” Democrats as clients, who wished for their radical left primary opponents to be exposed.

“We’re both very passionate about research,” Loomer said of the new partnership. “And it’s a skill that people are going to need. It’s a skill that politicians need, business executives need. And there’s a vetting crisis on both sides of the political aisle in our country. And so, you know, I wanted to launch an opposition research firm, and Eric is my business partner.”

Potential clients, though, may not be as bipartisan as Loomer wishes, given her and CcpSkipTracer’s past takes.

CcpSkipTracer has posted about China hundreds of times. The account repeatedly made hyperbolic jokes that the solution to COVID-19 is to drop a nuclear bomb on China, called for the “obliteration of China” several times, and once wrote, “Chinese people = the silent and deadly enemy amongst us.”

When asked about the comments, Silverstein said to refer to his more recent posts.

“Chinese Americans are the most patriotic Americans amongst us. However, Chinese nationals are a different story, and that’s exactly how I feel,” he added.

CcpSkipTracer has also expressed offensive views about Black Americans, calling Kamala Harris a “DEI VP” and other black politicians like Crockett and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as “DEI Shaniquas.”

After Crockett feuded with a Loomer correspondent, CcpSkipTracer said she was “a feral animal and belongs in a cage.”

When asked about the posts, Loomer said, “It’s called having a sense of humor … I think we both called [Crockett] DEI Shaniqua.”

Posts of his also concern criminal suspects, calling out police and media stations for not IDing suspects with their race.

But while possibly offputting to future clients who aren’t MAGA, CcpSkipTracer’s fiery takes are right in line with Loomer’s own personal posting.

Loomer drew controversy last year for her comments that the White House would “smell like curry,” if former Vice President Kamala Harris won the 2024 election.

She has also famously celebrated the deaths of Muslim refugees, and often speaks in what she considers an impersonation of Black Americans on her show.

But the two are enthusiastic about the venture.

“Laura is one of the most hard-working people I’ve ever encountered,” Silverstein said, “and she’s extremely thorough and very articulate, and she’s a very honorable journalist, and … we work very well with our opposition research, that’s why I decided to go into business with Laura.”

“It’s hard to find people who … have shared common, but also have a shared work ethic,” Loomer said. “We are aligned on many fronts, and we believe that we can collectively transform the world of opposition research and vetting.”

