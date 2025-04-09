News aggregator Walter Bloomberg goes from villain to visionary after Trump actually pauses tariffs

The “Walter Bloomberg” account that was credited earlier this week with sparking rumors about a 90-day pause in President Donald Trump’s tariffs has officially been vindicated.

Trump announced on Truth Social Wednesday afternoon that he has authorized a 90-day pause in his tariff trade war.

But the news had already been “broken” in a tweet that briefly spiked the market.

In a now-deleted tweet on Monday, Bloomberg, a verified user on X who posts about business news, suggested that Trump’s National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett said on Fox News that the president was considering a 90-day pause.

He hadn’t, but the news made it to CNBC, which appeared to have run a chyron based on the tweet.

Twitter letting random users pay $8 a month for a verified badge just led to a $4 trillion market mistake caused by fake news. pic.twitter.com/pPbSvUuvTu — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) April 7, 2025

The White House’s rapid response account later called out the report, which was also shared by news aggregator Unusual Whales, saying it was “Wrong. Fake News.”

Bloomberg’s account, @DeItaone, is verified and has over 860,000 followers. Bloomberg often posts accurate news headlines from outlets. Prior to deleting the original post on Monday, Bloomberg shared that he got the news from Reuters, without providing proof of that.

But now the mysterious X user appears to have been right, just 48 hours later.

In a Truth Social post, Trump announced the pause.

“Based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called … to negotiate a solution … I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately,” Trump wrote.

The stock market in the U.S. has been plummeting as trade uncertainty rises in the wake of Trump’s tariffs. The administration had announced a 10% tax on all imported goods from 180 countries as well as reciprocal tariffs on dozens of trading partners last week.

On Monday, tensions escalated when additional tariffs were threatened against China after the country said it would retaliate against the U.S.

The market collapse even got its own branding, albeit from Trump opponents, who called the drop “Orange Monday.”

But now, it’s briefly rebounded. Following Trump’s pause announcement, users have taken to congratulating Bloomberg, who has gone from villain to visionary.

“Walter Bloomberg, savior of the American century,” a post on X by @wntrintel said.

*Walter Bloomberg, savior of the American century https://t.co/PmV43fKq9C — Winter Intel (@wntrintel) April 9, 2025

CNN senior political reporter Andy Kaczynski joined the fun on X, sharing a video of New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz taking the field to a crowd of cheers. Seth Mandel, the senior editor of Commentary Magazine, posted that “this is the day Walter Bloomberg became president.”

Others shared videos of award acceptance speeches.

Another X user, @litcapital, shared an AI image of Bloomberg’s profile photo smiling following the news of the pause.

“Walter Bloomberg when media outlets blamed him for publishing fake news vs. when the headline ends up being real two days later,” @litcapital posted.

Walter Bloomberg when media outlets blamed him for publishing fake news vs. when the headline ends up being real two days later pic.twitter.com/ElzsKWsKYt — litquidity (@litcapital) April 9, 2025

“In this house Walter Bloomberg is a hero,” @spooky_JL posted. “End of story.”

In this house Walter Bloomberg is a hero. End of story pic.twitter.com/Qc5UM2eIdZ — JL (@spooky_JL) April 7, 2025

Bloomberg posted the news of tariffs pause, a tweet that he probably won’t ever delete.

