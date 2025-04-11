‘Don’t do it’: MAGA calls on Trump to defy Supreme Court order on wrongly deported migrant

Right-wingers on Truth Social are railing against the Supreme Court—calling on Trump to openly defy it—after it ruled that the Trump administration must “facilitate” the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man mistakenly deported to a notorious mega-prison in El Salvador.

The Supreme Court, in an unsigned order that appeared to be unanimous, agreed with a lower court’s directive to the government to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return, though it noted it may have overstepped in requiring the government to “effectuate” his return.

That means that while the government must take steps to move forward Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S., the Supreme Court is stopping short of fully ordering his return outright.

But right-wing backers of Abrego Garcia’s deportation are furious.

“If you COME in illegally? Why do you need a trial to LEAVE?” demanded one Truth Social user.

“What is the Supreme Court good for anymore,” questioned another commenter. “Trump don’t do it.”

“The Supreme Court is corrupt!!” derided someone else.

Blasted another user: “Unelected black-robed traitor tyrants…”

“Tell the court to pound sand. The guy was an illegal alien and subject to deportation,” posted another critic.

Abrego Garcia came to the U.S. illegally and is not a U.S. citizen, but at the time of his deportation, he was lawfully present within the U.S. due to a protective court order granted to him in 2019. That barred his deportation to his home country of El Salvador, which he fled in 2006 to escape a gang he said had been extorting his family’s pupusa business.

The Trump administration conceded that Abrego Garcia was not supposed to be deported and blamed an “administrative” error. However, because he’s outside of U.S. custody, Trump argued U.S. courts do not have jurisdiction to demand his return.

Others amplified misinformation about Abrego Garcia, alleging he was wanted in El Salvador. That is false, as he has no criminal record in either the U.S. or El Salvador and is not wanted by the government of El Salvador.

Abrego Garcia had been accused of being a member of the MS-13 gang, a charge his lawyers say is untrue, based on flimsy testimony from a confidential informant.

“He is El Salvadoran, wanted in that country on multiple charges,” one such commenter incorrectly claimed. “He is in prison there and Bukele won’t send him back.”

