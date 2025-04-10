ChatGPT’s new Barbie doll renderings were the new AI craze—until MTG hopped on

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) shared a video of herself as a Barbie doll to social media, jumping on a popular new artificial intelligence (AI) trend.
Greene is the latest to join the bandwagon, as social media users transform themselves into plastic figurines.
Feeds are filling up with images on X, Instagram, and TikTok, with brands and celebs joining in, like a recent one from the Royal Mail.
The doll trend comes as the internet remains obsessed with ChatGPT’s new, improved image-generating capabilities.
As Studio Ghibli-style memes exploded, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called the function, available now for paying users, “wayyyy more popular than we expected.”
The trend is a “Barbie Box”-style, in which ChatGPT plasticizes users in the look of 1990s and 2000s “Barbiecore” action figures.
Users can select different colors, accessories, and even logo features.
The AI doll especially gained traction on TikTok, under the hashtag #BarbieBoxChallenge, though no single creator has been credited with the starting movement.
While Greene made her own doll, some users have taken the liberty of generating ones for other political figure.
President Donald Trump is seen with suntan lotion in one TikTok, the user promoting a line of “Dictator Dolls.”
@emerahex Unboxing World Leaders – Limited Edition! 🥇🥈🥉 #Putin #Trump #DictatorDolls #BarbieParody #Unboxing #Satire #PoliticalToys #Humor #WorldLeaders ♬ Can’t Touch This – New Year’s Party Band
For Greene, the “Congresswoman MTG Starter Kit” comes with a Bible, a MAGA hat, an American flag, a gavel, and a dumbbell.
“I love all my accessories, including my Bible and gavel for DOGE Committee chair,” Greene posted.
Some users on X, such as @Vegas49er, cheered on Greene’s creation, saying “I want one.” @sticklizard3 added that “they accessorized you just right!”
“I love this!!! How adorable. For every young girl at Christmas,” @sflgent61 posted.
Others, however, are criticizing Greene for joining in on the trend as more pressing matters—such as tariff fights—are ongoing.
“I can’t believe you guys have time to be on X,” @taddeo_5 said.
At least a few thought the rendering was a hair too flattering.
“Beautiful doll,” @LiveOnTheChat posted. “Except MTG looks like this in real life.”
“Can you say ‘I love myself,’ more than this?” replied @BobJ118.
Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.