Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to call Capitol Police the ‘Gestapo,’ says ‘gazpacho’ instead

Ever since the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, Republicans have turned against the police officers tasked with protecting them.

The party of “Back the Blue” completely bailed on cops when push came to shove, demonizing them and even refusing to vote for a resolution honoring their actions that day, despite one losing their life and others dying by suicide in the weeks and months after that day.

Now, they are accusing Capitol Police of spying on them. Yesterday, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) said that the force “investigated my office illegally and one of my staffers caught them in the act.”

Nehls has been a vocal critic of the congressional committee investigating the riot. Nehls said that Capitol Poice officers, dressed as construction workers, entered his office without his consent. He also claimed that earlier, members of the force illegally photographed materials in his office.

On November 20th, 2021, Capitol Police entered my office without my knowledge and photographed confidential legislative products protected by the Speech and Debate clause enshrined in the Constitution, Article 1 Section 6. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

Capitol Police have denied the allegation. But Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has taken up on Nehl’s cause. In an interview with Real America with Dan Ball on far-right propaganda outlet OAN, Greene compared the Capitol Police to Adolf Hitler’s secret force in Nazi Germany. She said Capitol Police may have illegally entered other offices, were investigating rally attendees of right-wing legislators, and surveilling the social media of staffers.

Basically, like the Gestapo.

Only she called them the “gazpacho.”

Just to clear things up, @RepMTG



Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup

Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

It is the “Gestapo.” Gazpacho is tomato soup, served ice cold.