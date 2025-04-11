MTG reveals she bought big during stock market dip—now people want her investigated

Democrats are calling for an investigation into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for alleged insider trading after publicly disclosing recent stock trades at the market’s low point.

Featured Video

The U.S. stock market plummeted this past week as trade uncertainty rose in the wake of Trump’s back-and-forth on tariffs.

The administration had announced a 10% tax on all imported goods from 180 countries as well as reciprocal tariffs on dozens of trading partners on April 2. In response, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted, dropping nearly 4,000 points by April 8’s market opening.

The market collapse even got its own branding from Trump opponents, who called the dip “Orange Monday.”

Advertisement

Documents filed by Greene show that she purchased over a dozen stocks in the two days after the start of the crash.

On Thursday, April 3, Greene purchased shares ranging from $1,001 to $15,000 in Apple, FedEx, Old Dominion Freight Line, and the energy solution business Southern Company.

She disclosed those transactions the next day.

On Friday, April 4, Greene again bought shares ranging from $1,001 to $15,000. This time, they were in JP Morgan Chase & Co., Lam Research, Lululemon, Nike, Norfolk Southern, QUALCOMM, RH Common, UPS and—for a second time—Old Dominion Freight Line.

Advertisement

All told, Greene made 19 transactions, potentially totaling up to $285,000.

The Friday transactions were reported on April 7. The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act requires lawmakers to disclose trades valued over $1,000 within 45 days of their transactions.

The news of Greene’s filings comes as prominent Democrats, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) as well as Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) are calling for an investigation into the White House for insider trading in the wake of President Donald Trump encouraging people to buy stocks in a Truth Social post on April 9, hours before he paused most tariffs.

“We won’t let Trump get away with it,” Gallego said in a video posted to X.

Advertisement

Greene’s purchases came in advance of Trump’s advice to buy, but people are nonetheless calling her out as prices rebound.

Many of the stocks Greene bought were among those hit hard after Trump’s April 2 announcement of reciprocal taxes. The Associated Press reported that on average, the stocks Greene bought were down 40% late last week in advance of her purchase.

Some of the stocks Greene bought were at their lowest point in some time. Apple, for example, saw its shares fall over 8%, its first drop below 190 in almost a year. Lululemon’s stock price went from 282.75 on April 2 to 255.65 the next day. JP Morgan Chase hit its lowest point, the company’s largest drop since August, the day Greene bought stock.

As the market has briefly rebounded following Trump’s 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariffs, some of Greene’s trades are starting to fare well. Dell has jumped by 9% since Greene bought the stock.

Advertisement

Rep. Gregorio Casar (D-Texas) called for an investigation specifically into Greene on Thursday.

“We need an investigation into insider trading by people like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Casar said during a press conference, raising concerns about other actors. “We need an investigation into whether any K Street lobbyists or other big firms were tipped off by Donald Trump’s actions.”

Casar: So we need an investigation into insider trading by people like Marjorie Taylor Greene. They’re about making working families pay more so Trump can get bribes from companies for exemptions so Trump and his buddies can tip people off and skew the stock market for… pic.twitter.com/eBN3eQYKDa — Acyn (@Acyn) April 10, 2025

Social media users are also upset, calling the behavior something politicians used to “lose their jobs over.”

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/fiercefreckled/status/1910416182680957363/?foo=bar

Investment firm Subversive Capital posted about Greene’s stock moves, asking, “Insider trading? Just good timing? Or maybe she’s just built different.”

“She sold equities and bought Treasuries before markets started reacting,” Subversive Capital posted about her buys improving.

🧵3/4 Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle do this all the time. While the rest of us wait for press conferences and market swings, #Congress is already rebalancing.



They call it public service. We call it elite timing. ⏱️ — Subversive Capital (@SubversiveCap) April 7, 2025

Advertisement

Greene has not commented on her social media about the issue. She is, however, hosting a Tax Day town hall in Cobb County, Georgia on April 15. And people think she should explain herself.

“Be sure to ask her about her insider trading during the Trump tariffs fiasco,” @piyushmittal posted.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.